Who is Jackson Mahomes Patrick Mahomes brother

Trigger Warning: The below article contains references to sexual assault and violence.



Patrick Mahomes is an absolute beast on the football field. He's definitely one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. But hey, have you heard about his brother, Jackson Mahomes? He's not as well-known, but he's still pretty interesting. Let us fill you in on all the deets about him!

Who Is Jackson Mahomes?

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, was born in Texas on May 15, 2000, following his older brother's birth. Their parents are Randi Martin and Pat Mahomes. Pat, who used to be a professional baseball player, has played for teams like the Boston Red Sox. On the other hand, Randi Martin works as an event planner.

When it comes to education, Jackson Mahomes has a degree in marketing, which he got in 2022 from the University of Missouri, Kansas City. Sharing the news of this graduation, Randi said in a tweet that, "Time flies!! Graduating college!! I'm so very proud of you Jackson!! I love you! 1st in the fam."

In November 2022, Patrick Mahomes appeared in a State Farm insurance commercial with his brother, Jackson Mahomes. Although Patrick is often seen in commercials, particularly his famous partnership with State Farm, this particular ad featured both brothers.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, got married on March 12, 2022, in Maui. During their wedding, Jackson Mahomes had an important role as he was the best man for his brother Patrick Mahomes. Jackson shared the picture of him and Patrick a day before the marriage, announcing the news of him being the best man.

The star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs became a father to his son, Bronze, on November 28, 2022. In an interview shortly after the birth of his son, Patrick Mahomes revealed that it was Jackson who came up with the name 'Bronze' for his son. The idea behind the name was to have something that was cool yet carried a traditional family name.

Jackson Mahomes Age and Height

Jackson Mahomes, born on May 15, 2000, is currently 23 years old as of December 2023. Standing at a height of 5 feet and 8 inches, he is the tallest among the brothers. In terms of weight, Jackson Mahomes weighs approximately 63 kg.

Jackson Mahomes Controversies

Jackson Mahomes has a poor reputation when it comes to managing his public image. Unlike his brother Patrick Mahomes, who is highly regarded in the NFL, Jackson has a completely different image due to his well-known controversies. In September 2021, Jackson Mahomes found himself in trouble with the fans.

Mahomes was captured by the camera, pouring water on a fan who came to support the Baltimore Ravens, following the loss the Kansas City Chiefs had at Maryland's M&T Bank Stadium. After the video of him went viral, he tweeted, "They were thirsty" through his X account.

A month later, Jackson Mahomes was again in trouble, but this time, it was even more bizarre. On October 17, after Chiefs win against the Washington Commanders, Jackson Mahomes shared a video of him dancing on the tribute to Sean Taylor who passed away in 2007, a late Washington player.

Fans called out the insensitive behavior of Jackson Mahomes who was trolled on another level by NFL fans. After this, Jackson Mahomes wrote an apology note on X. "I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area, and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family," he said.

Jackson Mahomes' most serious controversy - when he was arrested for sexual assault

In March 2023, Jackson Mahomes faced assault charges after reportedly pushing a young waiter at Aspens Restaurants and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas. The incident occurred in late February and became public knowledge in March. However, the assault itself was not the most significant aspect of the ensuing controversy.

Jackson Mahomes reportedly also kissed the owner of that restaurant forcibly when she was in her office. The victim's name is Aspen Vaughn, who provided the footage to the police officials in which it was seen that Jackson Mahomes grabbed her throat and started kissing her forcibly.

In a conversation with The Star, Aspen Vaughn made a controversial statement. She said, "He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere." On May 3, 203, Jackson Mahomes was officially arrested by the police on the charge of aggravated sexual battery. He was released from jail soon on a $100,000 bond after his arrest.

On May 24, 2023, during a Kansas City Chiefs' press conference, Patrick Mahomes was asked to throw some light on his brother's arrest. However, the star quarterback refused to talk about it and tagged it as "a personal thing." Patrick said that he just likes to keep the family situations to himself.

"I mean, at the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So I just kinda keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I'm in the building," Patrick Mahomes had said, refusing to talk about the arrest of his brother.

What does Jackson Mahomes do for a living?

We all know what Patrick Mahomes does for a living. Do you know what his brother Jackson Mahomes does? Well, Jackson Mahomes has more than a million TikTok followers on TikTok, so there's nothing wrong in saying that he's a social media influencer.

Apart from that, Jackson Mahomes also has a great subscriber count when it comes to his social media profile. Other than a million followers on TikTok, Jackson Mahomes has about 25,000 subscribers on YouTube, 35,000 followers on X (previously known as Twitter), and a whooping 250,000 followers on Instagram.

Jackson Mahomes has also partnered with some renowned brands such as Amazon Prime and Casetify through his TikTok. Moreover, in September 2020, Jackson Mahomes also released his official merch called "Jackson from TikTok" and "Unathletic." The announcement was made through a YouTube video that he shared on September 10.

Is Jackson Mahomes gay?

When it comes to Jackson Mahomes, there has been a huge rumor that he is gay. Have you ever wondered - is Jackson Mahomes gay? Well, the answer is no. Jackson Mahomes is not gay. In his first video on YouTube, Jackson Mahomes answered this question about fans assuming his sexuality.

"A lot of people ask me this question just because of my voice. And just Because of the way I talk. But I am not gay. I am attracted to girls," Jackson had said.

Adding further, Jackson said, "I think it's actually a really hurtful question because I am friends with a bunch of people that are gay and it's just kinda really disrespectful in my opinion to ever judge someone based on what they choose." He appears to have the right spirit here, however, it is important to note that sexuality is not a choice.

Jackson Mahomes hung out with Taylor Swift at a Chiefs game

In October 2023, Jackson Mahomes made an appearance at the Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs game. Patrick Mahomes wore a matching suit with Taylor Swift, who was accompanied by Brittany Mahomes and their nephew and niece. However, being seen with Taylor Swift caused some issues with her fans, known as Swifties.

What Sparked Swifties' Concerns About Jackson Mahomes?

Jackson Mahomes' appearance with Taylor Swift caused a stir among her fans, known as Swfities. They expressed their worries about his presence near their beloved superstar. These concerns arose due to the serious allegations of aggravated sexual battery against Mahomes.