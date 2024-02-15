Who Played in the Last 10 Super Bowls and Who Won?

Reflecting on the Super Bowl winners over the last decade transports us through a whirlwind of thrilling matches, showcasing the pinnacle of American football.

The past decade has been a testament to the evolving landscape of the league, marked by the rise of new champions and the enduring legacy of established dynasties.

This article embarks on a retrospective journey through the last 10 Super Bowl participants and winners, highlighting the memorable moments that have defined a decade of NFL supremacy.

Super Bowl LVIII (2024) - Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl LVIII featured a thrilling overtime victory for the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, solidifying the Chiefs as back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

The game was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking a historic event with the Chiefs rallying to a 25-22 win over the 49ers.

The match was a testament to the Chiefs' resilience and strategic prowess, showcasing their ability to overcome adversity and secure victory in critical moments.

Top Moments & Key Performances:

The game's climax came in overtime when Patrick Mahomes threw a decisive 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman, who described the moment of scoring as one where he "blacked out," overwhelmed by the magnitude of the situation.

This play was a pivotal moment that not only won the game but also affirmed the Chiefs' status as the NFL's newest dynasty.

Mahomes, awarded the Super Bowl MVP for the third time in his career, led the Chiefs with remarkable skill, demonstrating why he's considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

The Chiefs' journey to victory was marked by significant contributions from players like Travis Kelce and a noteworthy performance by kicker Harrison Butker, who set a Super Bowl record with a 57-yard field goal.

The 49ers, under the leadership of Kyle Shanahan, experienced a heartbreaking loss despite holding a 10-point lead, reminiscent of their previous Super Bowl encounter with the Chiefs.

The game was a mixture of strategic brilliance, individual heroics, and the raw emotion that comes with such a high-stakes matchup.

Super Bowl LVII (2023) - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LVII was a showcase of resilience and strategic brilliance, with the Kansas City Chiefs securing a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the game was a rollercoaster of emotions and momentum shifts.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs with a stellar performance, overcoming a 10-point halftime deficit.

This victory marked the Chiefs' second Super Bowl title in 4 years, solidifying their status as an NFL powerhouse.

Top Moments & Key Performances:

The game was filled with memorable moments, including a controversial defensive holding call against the Eagles that allowed the Chiefs to maintain possession and run down the clock, setting up Harrison Butker's game-winning 27-yard field goal.

Mahomes, despite a slow start and battling an ankle injury, threw three touchdown passes, showcasing his exceptional leadership and playmaking abilities.

On the Eagles' side, quarterback Jalen Hurts demonstrated his talent by rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for 304 yards, including a notable 45-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown.

Super Bowl LVI (2022) - Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl LVI showcased an intense battle between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022.

The Rams secured a narrow victory with a 23-20 win over the Bengals, marking their first championship since 1999.

The game was a dramatic affair, characterized by a strong start from the Rams, a formidable comeback by the Bengals, and a final push by the Rams to clinch the victory.

Top Moments & Key Performances:

The Rams' victory was fueled by standout performances from quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Stafford's connection with Kupp was pivotal, including a crucial 4th down conversion that led to the game-winning touchdown.

The Bengals showcased their resilience, with Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins connecting for a 75-yard TD that sparked controversy over a missed penalty for facemask pulling.

The game was also notable for the early lead taken by the Rams, thanks to Stafford's touchdown passes to Odell Beckham Jr. and Kupp, and the Bengals' Joe Mixon throwing a touchdown pass to Higgins.

The Rams' aggressive approach and the Bengals' comeback made for a thrilling match.

The game's outcome hinged on critical plays in the final quarter, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of football.

Injuries to key players like Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a knee injury, and the physical toll on both teams' QBs added layers of drama to the game.

The halftime show added to the spectacle, featuring performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar, adding a memorable cultural touchstone to the event​​​​​​.

Super Bowl LV (2021) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LV took place on February 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers emerged victorious with a decisive 31-9 win, marking their second Super Bowl title.

This game was particularly notable for being the first time a team played the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Top Moments & Key Performances:

The Buccaneers were led by quarterback Tom Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl and fifth Super Bowl MVP award, the most in NFL history.

At 43, Brady became the oldest player to be named Super Bowl MVP and to win a Super Bowl as a starting quarterback. His performance included 201 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

The Buccaneers' defense played a crucial role, successfully containing the Chiefs' high-powered offense led by Patrick Mahomes.

For the first time under Mahomes, the Chiefs failed to score a touchdown and were limited to only nine points.

The Chiefs struggled with penalties, committing 11 for 120 yards, which included a record eight penalties for 95 yards in the first half, primarily against their defense.

Bruce Arians became the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl at age 68.

The halftime show was headlined by Canadian singer The Weeknd. The national anthem was performed by country music singer Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan.

The game was televised by CBS and was seen by 91.63 million viewers on television, marking the lowest ratings for the game since 2006. However, there was a 69% increase in average streaming viewership.

The game was played under strict COVID-19 protocols, with the NFL originally announcing a game attendance of 22,000 fans, including 7,500 health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19.

The actual attendance was increased to 25,000, making it the least-attended NFL championship game since 1949.

Measures were also taken to ensure social distancing, and the traditional week-long festivities were significantly scaled back or held virtually.

Super Bowl LIV (2020) - Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl LIV was held on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This thrilling Super Bowl game saw the Kansas City Chiefs secure a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers with a final score of 31-20.

This win marked the Chiefs' first Super Bowl victory in 50 years and was particularly significant for head coach Andy Reid, as it delivered his first NFL championship.

Top Moments & Key Performances:

The game was tied at 10 at halftime, but the 49ers took a 20-10 lead in the third quarter, seemingly taking control of the game.

Patrick Mahomes, spearheaded a remarkable comeback in the final quarter, throwing touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and Damien Williams, taking the lead just before the two-minute warning.

A pivotal moment came when Damien Williams extended the ball past the goal line for a touchdown, making the score 24-20 in favor of the Chiefs.

Another touchdown run by Williams and an interception by Kendall Fuller sealed the Chiefs' victory.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP, completing 26 of 42 pass attempts for 286 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, along with rushing for 29 yards and one touchdown.

The game drew an estimated 103 million viewers. Despite the high viewership, it was noted for being the third lowest-attended Super Bowl in history due to the seating capacity of Hard Rock Stadium.

The halftime show featured performances by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, adding to the entertainment of the night.

The game also highlighted the emergence of Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' quarterback, leading them to their seventh Super Bowl appearance.

The match set the stage for a rematch between the two teams four years later at Super Bowl LVIII, where the Chiefs clinched another victory over the 49ers in an overtime battle​​​​​​.

Super Bowl LIII (2019) - New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LIII concluded with the New England Patriots securing their sixth championship, tying them with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories.

The game, held on February 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, was a defensive battle that ended with a score of 13-3 in favor of the Patriots.

This victory marked another milestone for the duo of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, their ninth Super Bowl appearance together.

Top Moments & Key Performances:

The game was notably the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history, with neither team scoring a touchdown through the first three quarters, leading to a 3-3 tie entering the fourth.

The Patriots managed to pull ahead in the final quarter, scoring 10 unanswered points, including the game's only touchdown by running back Sony Michel.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, with 10 receptions for 141 yards, was named Super Bowl MVP, highlighting his critical role in the Patriots' offense throughout the game.

The victory also saw Tom Brady and Bill Belichick becoming the oldest starting quarterback and head coach to win a Super Bowl, at 41 and 66 years old, respectively.

The broadcast by CBS, along with the halftime show featuring Maroon 5, drew the smallest Super Bowl audience in a decade.

Despite the high-level defensive play, the game's low-scoring nature and lack of offensive excitement led to it being considered one of the least memorable Super Bowls, albeit with recognition for the defensive efforts from both teams.

This Super Bowl was a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI, which was the first championship won by Belichick and Brady, initiating the Patriots dynasty.

It was also notable for featuring the youngest head coach in Super Bowl history, Sean McVay of the Rams, at age 33.

The victory was particularly poignant for the Patriots as it marked the end of their dynasty with Brady, who would leave New England after the 2019 season.

Super Bowl LII (2018) - New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LII, held on February 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was a historic event that saw the Philadelphia Eagles clinch their first Super Bowl title by defeating the New England Patriots with a score of 41-33.

This game was notable for setting several records, including the most yards gained in any NFL game by both teams combined (1,151 yards) and the fewest punts from both teams in a Super Bowl (one).

Top Moments & Key Performances:

The Eagles' victory was led by MVP Nick Foles, who had an impressive performance with 372 yards passing, three touchdowns, and even a receiving touchdown off a trick play, making him the first player ever to throw and catch a touchdown in Super Bowl history.

The game was a back-and-forth affair with multiple lead changes and a thrilling conclusion.

Despite the Patriots' efforts to adjust and utilize their star tight end Rob Gronkowski more effectively in the second half, the Eagles maintained their lead with key plays, including the now-famous "Philly Special" where Foles caught a touchdown pass.

The Eagles' ability to execute on crucial plays and their successful running game were instrumental in their win.

The game ended with the Eagles extending their lead to eight points following a fumble recovery, and despite a final attempt by the Patriots, Tom Brady's Hail Mary pass fell incomplete as time expired, securing the Eagles' victory.

The broadcast of Super Bowl LII had the smallest audience in nine years, yet the game is considered one of the greatest Super Bowl games of all time, largely due to its offensive dynamism and the dramatic narrative of the underdog Eagles led by backup QB Nick Foles taking home the championship​​​​.

Super Bowl LII was a showcase of offensive fireworks and strategic gameplay that culminated in the Eagles winning their first ever Super Bowl, ending a 57-year championship drought and leaving an indelible mark on NFL history as one of the most entertaining Super Bowls of all time.

Super Bowl LI (2017) - New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

Super Bowl LI, held on February 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, was a remarkable event in NFL history, featuring a showdown between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

The game is celebrated for showcasing the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The Patriots, led by quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, overturned a 28–3 deficit in the third quarter to triumph over the Falcons with a 34–28 victory, marking their fifth Super Bowl title.

This victory was particularly significant as it moved the Patriots into a tie with the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers for the second-most Super Bowl wins at the time.

The game was also notable for being the first Super Bowl decided in overtime, adding to its historical significance​​.

Top Moments & Key Performances:

The Falcons dominated the early game, securing a 21–3 halftime lead, which they extended to 28–3 in the third quarter.

However, the Patriots executed an extraordinary comeback, scoring 25 unanswered points to tie the game in the closing seconds of regulation.

This led to the first overtime in Super Bowl history, where the Patriots won the coin toss, received the kickoff, and scored a touchdown to clinch the victory.

Individual performances were outstanding, with Patriots running back James White setting records for receptions (14) and points scored (20) in a Super Bowl.

Tom Brady also broke records for passes completed (43), pass attempts (62), and passing yards (466), earning Super Bowl MVP honors for a record fourth time​​.

Super Bowl LI is often regarded as one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time, thanks to its dramatic turnaround and the historic nature of the comeback.

Despite a slight decline in average viewership to around 111.3 million viewers from the previous year's Super Bowl, the total number of viewers who watched all or part of the game reached a record 172 million.

The halftime show, headlined by Lady Gaga, saw even higher viewership, with an average of 117.5 million viewers.

The game's significance is further underscored by its ranking as the ninth-greatest game in NFL.com's "100 Greatest Games," making it the fourth-highest among Super Bowls​​.

Super Bowl 50 (2016) - Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

Super Bowl 50, held on February 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, California, at Levi's Stadium, featured the Denver Broncos defeating the Carolina Panthers with a score of 24–10.

This game was notable for being the 50th Super Bowl and the NFL opted for the "golden anniversary" with various gold-themed initiatives.

This game was significant for its departure from Roman numerals, using "50" instead of "L" in its branding, highlighting the league's golden anniversary with various gold-themed initiatives.

Top Moments & Key Performances:

The matchup was a defensive showcase, featuring the league's top defense (Broncos) against the top offense (Panthers).

The Broncos' defense dominated, recording seven sacks and forcing four turnovers.

Denver linebacker Von Miller was named Super Bowl MVP for his critical role in the Broncos' defense.

This Super Bowl was also notable as the final game of Peyton Manning's career, marking his second Super Bowl win before announcing his retirement in March 2016.

The Denver Broncos, with the league's top defense, defeated the Carolina Panthers, who boasted the top offense and had finished the regular season with a 15–1 record, by a score of 24–10.

This game was notable for being one of the most defense-oriented matchups in Super Bowl history, with the Broncos' victory ensuring Peyton Manning could retire on a high note.

Super Bowl 50 was among the most-watched programs in American television history at the time, with an average viewership of 111.9 million and an estimated total of 167 million viewers.

The halftime show featured Coldplay with special guest performers Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, contributing to the event's spectacle.

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) - New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl XLIX, held on February 1, 2015, featured a thrilling showdown between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, culminating in a Patriots victory with a score of 28-24.

Both teams entered the game with impressive 12-4 records from the regular season, with the Patriots led by the duo of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, and the Seahawks boasting their formidable "Legion of Boom" defense.

The game was a close contest, with the Patriots emerging victorious with a score of 28-24.

This Super Bowl set records for viewership, becoming the most-watched program in American television history at the time, with an average of 114.4 million viewers.

It peaked at 120.8 million viewers during the Patriots' fourth-quarter comeback.

The game was highly acclaimed, ranked eighth on NFL.com's list of 100 Greatest Games, and featured the top-ranked defensive play, Malcolm Butler's game-winning interception​​.

Top Moments & Key Performances:

Tom Brady threw touchdown passes to Brandon LaFell and Rob Gronkowski, while Seattle's Marshawn Lynch and Chris Matthews scored touchdowns, contributing to a first-half finish tied at 14-14.

Tom Brady's performance, tying Joe Montana for the most career TD passes in Super Bowl history, and later surpassing him with his fourth touchdown pass of the game.

The game's defining moment came with 20 seconds left on the clock when Patriots' cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted a pass from Russell Wilson at the goal line, sealing the victory for New England​​.

This play came after Jermaine Kearse's remarkable catch that put the Seahawks in a position to take the lead.

Tom Brady's performance earned him the Super Bowl MVP title, as he set a Super Bowl record with 37 completions, throwing for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

This victory tied Brady with Joe Montana for the most Super Bowl MVP awards (three) and joined him with Terry Bradshaw as the only quarterbacks to win four Super Bowls.

The Seahawks' decision to pass on a crucial play near the end of the game, leading to Butler's interception, has been scrutinized as one of the most controversial play-calls in NFL history.

In conclusion, the past ten Super Bowls have not only provided fans with unforgettable moments of athletic brilliance but have also reflected the changing dynamics within the NFL.

They remind us of the power of sports to inspire, unite, and celebrate the human spirit through the lens of American football.

As fans, we've witnessed the rise of new legends and the perseverance of seasoned veterans, all united by a common goal: to etch their names into Super Bowl history.

The journey through these ten years is not just a recount of winners and scores; it's a celebration of the sport's enduring appeal and the extraordinary talent that graces the NFL.