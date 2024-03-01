And They Compare PSL With IPL’: Cricket Fans Troll Pakistan Super League As Hilarious Win Forecast Goes Viral

In a recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) match, the Karachi Kings met the Quetta Gladiators. The Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Karachi Kings scored 165 runs in 20 overs giving Quetta Gladiators the target of 166 runs to win. Everything was going well until PSL opted to show the winning forecast of Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

The Quetta Gladiators won the match but when the Gladiators were just 3 runs away from the target, with only 2 balls left, the PSL forecast displayed that Karachi Kings had a -1% chance to win, whereas Quetta Gladiators were going to win 101%. This prediction was hilarious for netizens as Gladiators fans were praying for their win when the forecast was shown.

Generally, a forecast shows a win percentage out of 100%.

In the aftermath of the fiasco, the PSL has once again managed to draw immense criticism towards the league.

Netizens criticize; say ‘PSL is a joke’

Fans didn’t miss what happened at the PSL and started trolling the Pakistan league making fun of them. A fan commented, questioning the education of the Pakistan board as they put an unrealistic forecast. The user wrote, “This is why education is important !”

In the meantime, this is not the first time the PSL got trolled. Another fan called their league a “joke” and joined the ongoing banter. The user wrote, “PSL is a joke” with a laughing emoji.

One fan couldn’t believe that PSL pulled a stunt as such, predicting the win/loss forecats in minus. A user wrote, “What the hell -1% ???? How” in disbelief at seeing something that could never have happened.

Another fan then drew a comparison between PSL and IPL. The user wrote, “And they compare PSL With IPL”

Another user commented on how their Kabaddi league is better than PSL. The user wrote, “Even our kabaddi leagues are better than psl”

This is not the first time PSL has been trolled. Since its establishment in 2016, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Pakistan's domestic franchise T20 event, has expanded dramatically and is currently watched by many in the world, but it has received immense trolling online, which has also helped the league get more reach all together.

