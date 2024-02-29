Patrick Mahomes' Mom Reacts To VIRAL Super Bowl Theory Claiming Taylor Swift Helped Chiefs Win Big Game

Taylor Swift is known to be a lucky charm for the Kansas City Chiefs. In most of the games that she attended, to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Chiefs ended up winning them. The outstanding win record also includes the Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 win.

Recently a theory has gone viral on the internet where a fan explains how Taylor Swift has helped Chiefs win Super Bowl 2024. Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi Martin Mahomes has shared her reaction to that theory. Here's what she thinks about it.

What does Patrick Mahomes' mom think about viral Super Bowl theory about Taylor Swift?

A Kansas City Chiefs fan named Kayren Spain recently uploaded a video of her talking about her Super Bowl theory on X. The video is going viral and got a lot of attention. According to Kayren, "Taylor Swift's Lucky 13 won the Super Bowl!! Still trying to meet Patrick Mahomes before I croak!"

Going forward, she explained her ideology behind the Lucky 13. Talking about the last moment of the game, Kayren said, "Patrick scrambled down to the 13-yard line, there were a couple more plays, and Kelce finally got it to the three-yard line. Now his first end goal on the three, one, three."

Adding further she explained, "And in 13 seconds left in the game, he threw a pass to Mecole Hardman, called Corn Dog or Tom and Jerry—my fave play of all time is Corn Dog—and we scored a touchdown and we won the Super Bowl. Yay!"

Corn Dog is Andy Reid's favorite play for the Chiefs. It's the same play that the Kansas City Chiefs used and won the Super Bowl 2023 against the Philadelphia Eagles. "Believe it or not, we had Corn Dog last year, and it was Corn Dog again," Andy Reid said after the big game, on ESPN.

Taylor Swift's lucky 13, combined with Andy Reid's Corn Dog play and Patrick Mahomnes' perfect execution helped the team attain the Super Bowl win. Patrick Mahomes' mother believes the theory, as she shared her reaction to it by linking the Tweet.

