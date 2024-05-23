Patrick Mahomes REVEALS What Kansas City Chiefs Want From Their Wide Receiver Rashee Rice

Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs are building a dynasty. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers last season to clinch their third Super Bowl in the past five seasons. Mahomes and Hardman clutched in the dying moments of the game to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy home in February.

However, the Chiefs are not done yet. They have their eyes set on the Super Bowl LIX game set to be held in New Orleans. The reigning Super Bowl champions want to become the first team to complete a three-peat in the league’s history. But their wide receiver’s legal woes might hold them back. The 3x Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes spoke up about the situation between the Chiefs and Rashee Rice.

What Does the Chiefs Expect From Rashee Rice?

Despite his alleged criminal involvements, Rashee Rice was back at the Chiefs camp for organized team activities on Wednesday. Rice was involved in a multi-vehicle accident, resulting in 8 charges on him. He reportedly drove way above the speed limit and followed unsafe driving norms.

Mahomes was asked about how he is handling the Rice case. He responded that it's not just him; everyone is trying to teach Rice to learn from his mistakes. Mahomes admitted that Rice's mistake was huge but also added that the WR needs to learn from it. The 2x NFL MVP said the team is doing whatever it can to bring Rice to the right path. The Chiefs want Rice to be a great person, as well as a great footballer.

Chiefs Tough Schedule Amid Multiple Worries

The Kansas City Chiefs will defend their title once again this season. The NFL broadcasters ensured that it gets harder for them to do so. The Chiefs are scheduled to play every day of the week except Tuesday, and there are also many short weeks.

The defending champions will play the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals in the first two weeks. In the first half of their season, they will also go head-to-head against the Super Bowl LVIII finalists, the San Francisco 49ers.

