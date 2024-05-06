Warren Buffet’s reply to boy asking him what he would do if he had 24 hours with Charlie Munger is all things sweet

The well-known investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, took a trip down memory lane as he remembered his fond memories spent with dear friend Charlie Munger. He talked about Munger at the recently held annual shareholder’s meeting. Last year in November, vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger passed away. However, what he has left behind was not only wisdom but also friendship.

Strong connection and hardships

According to Hindustan Times, in a recent event, Buffett was asked by a young boy what he would do if he had 24 hours left with Charlie Munger. He said that one thing that characterized him the most was curiosity because there were so many different areas where this person wanted more knowledge.

This made working together interesting and exciting for Warren who admitted having learnt a lot from Charlie during all these years. He also shared his memories of playing tennis together at times.

In business, they went through everything side by side feeling each other’s pain but trying never to bring each other down too much.

A moving response

Buffett’s reflection on Munger’s death video struck a chord with many viewers. People felt a mix of emotions after watching it. They flooded social media to express their respect for the lifelong friendship between Buffett and Munger. They left comments saying how much they loved their partnership and learned from them.

One of the netizens wrote, “Some friendships are just exceptional.” Another wrote, “You can feel the pain, and his struggle to answer is evidence of that.” An individual said, “Munger and Buffett are the greatest of all time. I can feel the sadness in Buffett's voice. May Charlie rest in peace."

One of the most beautiful eulogies.



Of all the things people envy of Charlie Munger and Warren Buffet, I envy their friendship. What a blessed life they lived with each other by their side. pic.twitter.com/rTybvdsLCH — Rasty Turek (@synopsi) May 5, 2024

It was always clear that Charlie will be remembered as a great thinker but his contributions go beyond just being wise words uttered during interviews or talks.

There is a reason why some people used to take their time out of their busy schedules every year; so they could learn directly from him at Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meetings, according to various reports.

