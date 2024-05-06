Disha Parmar is known for her role in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara alongside Nakuul Mehta. The actress remains active on her social media to stay connected with her fans.

Disha recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, treating her followers with delightful glimpses from her childhood.

Disha Parmar shares adorable childhood snaps

The Bade Acche Lagte Hai actress took to her Instagram handle and melted hearts with her chubby-cheeked throwback pictures. Captioning one of the images, she humorously asked, "How chubby is very chubby?" leaving fans in stitches. Disha's candid glimpse into her past adds another layer to her relatable charm.

Disha, known for her candidness, shared one more picture from her early years, showcasing her adorable chubby cheeks and infectious smile. She humorously wrote, “Don’t answer maybe.” Her fans couldn't get enough of her adorable throwback moments.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s love story

Rahul Vaidya's heartfelt proposal to Disha Parmar on national television during his stint on Bigg Boss 14 captured the hearts of many. The unforgettable moment saw Rahul wearing a white T-shirt with "Disha HBD" on the front and "Marry Me?!" on the back as he got down on one knee, sweeping millions away with his romantic gesture. Their wedding on July 16, 2021, has since become a symbol of love and romance for fans.

Adding another chapter to their love story, Disha's surprise Valentine's Day entrance into the Bigg Boss house, holding a sign that read "Yes, I will marry you," added yet another heartwarming moment to their love story.

More about Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar rose to fame with her role in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara alongside Nakuul Mehta. She appeared in several shows including Woh Apna Sa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, among others.

Disha later reunited with her Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara co-star Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, and they collaborated once again for the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

