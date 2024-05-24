19-year-old San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was seen scouting for Pokémon cards and Magic: The Gathering cards at a local San Antonio collectable shop, Heroes & Fantasies.

According to the store's VP, Adam Conley, Victor arrived just before closing time. Despite being a rookie phenom, Wemby was friendly as he looked through the selection of Pokémon Cards, Magic: The Gathering cards, and even Manga Books. Well, Wembanyama didn't purchase any cards. However, he did leave the store with some Manga Books.

This isn't the first time Victor Wembanyama has been seen out and about in San Antonio. He recently had dinner at Bistr09, a French restaurant in Alamo Heights. He also visited the International School of San Antonio to surprise the kids.

Victor Wembanyama is a kid at heart

One of the biggest clues that the Spurs star is a child at heart came when Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA and received his first big paycheck. Surprisingly, he didn't desire a flashy car or expensive jewelry. He wanted to go for a Millennium Falcon LEGO set which costs around $850 instead.

Looking into Victor Wembanyama's contract with the San Antonio Spurs, it is a big deal compared to other rookies in his draft class. The total value is $55,174,766 for 4 years. The Guaranteed money is $24,929,640 for the first two seasons and the average annual salary is $13.8 million, approximately.

The first two years are guaranteed for Wembanyama. This means the SA Spurs have the option to turn down Wemby's contract after the second NBA season. However, for the last two NBA seasons i.e. 2025-26 and 2026-27, the Spurs hold team options. This gives them the decision-making opportunity about whether to keep Victor Wembanyama on the team.

Reasons behind the hype about San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama stands tall at a height of 7 feet and four inches. Plus, he's extremely mobile and coordinated. This combination is rare in the NBA. Point one, CHECK.

Victor Wembanyama is a shot-blocker. Additionally, he can shoot from three-point range, pass effectively, and put the ball on the floor to attack the basket. That's a nightmare for the NBA opponents! Point two, CHECK!

Three, Victor Wembanyama is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003. The Los Angeles Lakers veteran changed the game and continues to reign in the NBA. Basketball buffs are hoping that Wembanyama can pull off something similar and usher in a new era in the NBA.