Who is Lauren Wood? 5 facts to know about Odell Beckham Jr.’s alleged ex-girlfriend

According to reports Odell Beckham Jr., the wide receiver for the Ravens, has started spending time with Kim Kardashian.

Beckham, 30, and Kardashian, 42, have begun to hang out following his breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Wood, as reported by People.

Let's take a look at some interesting facts about Lauren Wood, Odell Beckham Jr.'s rumored ex-girlfriend.

Background Information of Lauren Wood :

Born in Texas in March 1993, Lauren Wood is a woman of many talents. Her considerable social media presence includes a following of over 1.7 million on Instagram. She is recognized as an influencer, model, and actress.

Partnerships as an Influencer

Lauren Wood has collaborated with a wide array of brands as an influencer. She has prominently represented brands like Grenade and Novex Hair Care.

Public Recognition through MTV's 'Wild'n Out

MTV's 'Wild'n Out' catapulted Lauren to fame during its sixth and seventh seasons. She earned the title of 'Favorite Girl' as voted by the show's fans, enhancing her renown.

Parenthood: Lauren and Odell's Little Bundle of Joy

The duo became the proud parents of a beautiful baby boy. Lauren frequently shares endearing snapshots of their baby with their loyal fan base.

TV Screenings and High-Profile Love Life

In 2019, Lauren was featured on the HBO TV series, 'Ballers'. Her well-publicized relationship with NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. began the same year. Lauren was frequently seen at Beckham's matches during his tenure with the Cleveland Browns.

Odell Beckham Jr. injury update

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Beckham sustained an ankle injury during Baltimore's 27-24 triumph against the Bengals on Sunday. He reassured, however, that it wasn't a severe injury. The team anticipates providing more updates on Beckham's condition throughout the week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network conveyed on Monday that despite having an ankle injury, the expectation is Beckham won't miss any upcoming games.

This is promising news for fantasy fans. Providing there are no further complications, Beckham is set to participate in Week 3.

