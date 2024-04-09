‘Questionable With Blindness’: NBA Fans Mock Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo Staring at Solar Eclipse

The Solar Eclipse was seen from almost all over the United States. From all the curious beings to the NBA superstars, all went on to witness the rare occurance of the natural phenomena.

The social media was a major hit as images along with some funny references started coming out ever since the Eclipse was sighted. Not to miss the opportunity, Jalen Brunson along with Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo had one of the most hilarious trio lined up for the solar phenomena.

Notably, the recent map calculations indicated a slight discrepancy in NASA's path of totality prediction, potentially affecting cities on the edge of the route, where totality duration may be shorter than expected. But it did make a difference to the excitement of the onlookers.

Moreover, the eclipse was anticipated to cause a unique meteorological phenomenon where certain types of clouds, particularly shallow cumulus clouds, dissipate during the event, providing observers in parts of Mexico, Canada, and the US, including those in the path of partial eclipse, with clear skies as an added spectacle.

However, it all started when Jost Hart put out a tweet jokingly asking if the glasses were necessary to see the Eclipse.

As in the ever evolving world of social media and information traveling at lightning fast speed, the NBA fans were ready to make the most out of this comic moment. Commenting on Brunson’s tweet, a fan wrote: “ Ok that's enough, we don't need Brunson, Hart and Divencenzo questionable with blindness..”

Additionally, soon after the post was getting major attention from the fans, many rallied to the comment section and had numerous funny takes on the tweet.

