Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan set to star in action comedy backed by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga

Ayushmann Khurrana returns with another captivating project, this time alongside the versatile Sara Ali Khan, known for her distinctive roles in films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The duo is gearing up to headline an upcoming action-comedy, supported by the creative forces of Karan Johar and Guneet Monga.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan roped in for Karan Johar-Guneet Monga's film

In the latest development, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan have been cast in a film jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. This marks their third theatrical collaboration, promising an exciting cinematic venture.

The yet-to-be-named film, helmed by director Aakash Kaushik, is anticipated to offer a fresh take on the spy comedy genre. Notably, this marks Ayushmann Khurrana's first collaboration with Karan Johar, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the project.

Earlier, an exclusive source disclosed details about the untitled film to Pinkvilla, shedding light on its essence. The source said, "Karan and Guneet have been very excited about this subject as the script has shaped up well with a perfect blend of espionage elements with comedy. The script tick marks all the boxes of a commercial film as it has scale, thrill, and action with a lot of comedy, and the trio of Karan, Guneet, and Aakash feel that Ayushmann Khurrana fits the character."

“The film goes on floors in a couple of months and the official announcement with title is around the corner. The makers are in advanced stages of discussion with Sara Ali Khan to play the female lead,” the source added.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan on professional front

Recently, it was revealed that filming for Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming project with Sunny Deol, Border 2, is scheduled to commence in October. Initially planned in 2015 under the production of JP Dutta and Bhushan Kumar, the project was delayed due to the underperformance of Sunny's consecutive films.

Meanwhile on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana's most recent appearance was in Dream Girl 2. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was last featured in the Prime Video release Ae Watan Mere Watan. She has Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and Sky Force lined up for the future.

