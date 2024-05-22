Randy Orton Opens Up About Doctors Suggesting Retirement From Professional Wrestling and WWE Forever

Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. The Viper's career in WWE so far has been absolutely amazing. Orton has captured multiple championships in his WWE career and has become WWE champion 14 times.

The Apex Predator returned to WWE after almost 1.5 years last year as the last member of Team Cody Rhodes at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Randy was out due to a back injury.

Orton competes full-time in WWE on the Blue Brand. Recently, the Apex Predator gave an interview to SportsKeeda in which he revealed that doctors suggested he retire from WWE forever after his back injury.

Randy Orton said, "I had top neurologists telling me that, 'You know what? You had a great career, you have a life after wrestling, and you want to be comfortable. You don't want to be in pain for the rest of your life. We're going to fix your back, but you're going to have to stop wrestling.' The first six months that I was out, I had that in the back of my head, and it was tough. It was mentally very challenging."

What's Next For Randy Orton

The Viper Randy Orton made his much-anticipated return last year at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Apex Predator then started his rivalry with The Bloodline and competed with Roman Reigns, LA Knight, in a triple threat match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Randy Orton recently competed in a tag team match at WWE Backlash 2024 against the new Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga), and now Orton is competing for the crown of King of the Ring 2024.

Randy Orton will have to defeat Tama Tonga in the semi-finals to compete against Gunther in the finals at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 pay-per-view for the crown of WWE King of the Ring. Only time will tell whether Viper will be crowned the new WWE King of the Ring.

