Cody Rhodes Earns High Praise From Randy Orton As The Viper Credits Him For AEW’s Success

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes have quite a history together. After leaving WWE, Cody Rhodes made a name for himself on the Indie Circuit before joining AEW. Randy Orton has nothing but respect for the person Rhodes has grown into.

In 2019, Rhodes became one of the primary members of AEW. By 2022, he decided to leave the Jacksonville-based organization and return to WWE. Cody often mentions how Randy Orton played a significant role in his early wrestling career as a mentor. During an interview with FoxNews.com, Randy Orton discussed how Cody Rhodes had contributed to the start of AEW while he was not with WWE.

Orton said, “What he did for the business when he left and what he did for us talent in offering a competition, and I don’t know if I call it competition now, but for a hot second there, Cody was buzzing because he got these guys together, got a ragtag group of guys together and got a TV deal and was drawing eyes from all over the world with this product. And the fact that he came back to us, I think, kind of shows you where the obvious No. 1 place to be is if you’re a pro wrestler.”

Randy Orton believes Cody Rhodes can reach the “top guy” status

Randy Orton added how Cody Rhodes’ return made a huge impact in WWE and he has now got all the charisma and charm to become the “top guy” of the company. Orton added, “I love that he’s come back home. I love that he’s a part of the locker room. I love when I see him talking to other young talent and the role that he’s in now as, like, a top guy. And if not just a top guy, possibly in a short amount of time, the top guy.”

Advertisement

Now scheduled to take center stage at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Rhodes has the chance to bring his career to a close and capture the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

ALSO READ: Former WWE Star Says Cody Rhodes No Match for The Rock on the Mic; Only THESE Two Stars Can Handle Him

For a few weeks, Rhodes was the subject of WWE's tease that he would confront Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship following his second consecutive victory at the Royal Rumble. The Rock even made a second appearance in an attempt to challenge Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania. Rather, the WWE Universe demanded that Rhodes wrap up the narrative.

ALSO READ: Randy Orton Opens Up on WWE Fans Booing The Rock for Trying To Steal Cody Rhodes’ Spot at WrestleMania 40