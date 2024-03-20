'Really King Of Cricket': Embarrassed Virat Kohli's Latest Request Leaves RCB Fans In Awe

Virat Kohli, after a holiday, will be returning for RCB to play against former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. But, before the match, RCB had an event called “RCB Unbox” ahead of IPL 2024. There Virat Kohli was seen getting embarrassed over getting called “King” Kohli.

Virat Kohli makes his return after 2-month break

Virat will be making his comeback after a 2-month hiatus. The crowd waited desperately for Kohli to speak at the RCB Unbox event. After the crowd was serenaded by Alan Walker and Raghu Bishnoi, the new jersey was unveiled, and the name change was announced. Smriti Mandhana and her fellow RCB teammates were also celebrated for their magnificent win at the WPL, and then it was time for the most anticipated part of the evening - Kohli talking to the crowd

It is lovely to be back again," he said when the host, Danish Sait, asked, "How is the King feeling?" As soon as he said "KING", the audience went crazy. So he had to pause for a moment. To build it up further, the lights in the stadium began flickering, and Kohli eventually continued.

After this event, Virat Kohli felt so “embarrassed” that he asked his fans to not call him “King” Kohli. He said, “You need to stop calling me that word (king). I was telling Faf, I feel embarrassed everywhere when you call me that and they react like that so please just call me Virat from now on. Don’t use that word, it’s very embarrassing for me.”

Fans believe Virat Kohli is “King Of Cricket”

Fans filled the comment section showering love for Virat Kohli after he displayed his humility. A fan says, “King Kohli is really King of cricket.”

Another fan straight away calls out how “humble” Kohli is. The fan writes, “Humble man, feels embarrassed to be called King”

A fan has great “respect” for “King” Kohli.

A fan thinks that no cricketer can be close to Virat Kohli’s “aura”. The fan writes, “No one can match his aura in world cricket.”

Sachin Tendulkar made the same plea to his supporters many years ago, and even now, over 11 years after his retirement, many see him as the 'God of cricket'. And, considering that Kohli receives as much love and devotion from his generation of fans as Sachin, if not more, he will continue to be referred to as 'King'.

