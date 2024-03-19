‘Can eat 100 Tom Cruise, 200 SRK’: Virat Kohli’s New Look Ahead of IPL 2024 Leaves Fans Starstruck

After a few months in London, Virat Kohli returned to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) training on Monday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. While fans awaited Kohli's return to the cricket ground, the Indian batsman surprised them with his new haircut. The cricketer and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed their baby Akaay in London earlier this year, and they shared the news on Instagram.

As cricket fans anxiously await his next innings on the pitch, Virat Kohli has stunned them with his makeover. Outside of the field, he is generating a lot of buzz with his new hairstyle, a contemporary mullet, which has sparked a flurry of excitement and adulation.

Celebrity hair styling On Tuesday, Aalim Hakim revealed Virat Kohli's new appearance on Instagram. Hakim captioned a series of pictures, "The One & Only King Kohli." Kohli's new appearance, which includes brow cuts, piercings, and a trimmed beard, is winning over fans on social media.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Always Exciting,’ Virat Kohli Expresses Delight to Join Royal Challengers Bangalore Practice Session Ahead of IPL

Fans compare Virat Kohli’s new looks to Tom Cruise and Shah Rukh Khan

One fan took on social media and straight away compared Virat Kohli with “Action Hero” Tom Cruise and “King of Bollywood” Shahrukh Khan. The fan said, “He can eat 100 Tom Cruise 200 SRK from this look”

Advertisement

Another fan finds the style “killer”. The fan wrote, “Killer Work n Killer Look”

Another fan implies that Kohli might take “100 actors” job for himself. The fan wrote, “BRO CAN EAT 100 ACTORS IN BREAKFAST”

Another fan calls King Kohli “the myth, the legend”. The fan wrote, “King Kohli, the run machine, the sexy hero, the myth, the legend”

Next fan wrote, “King is cookin!”

Another fan found Virat Kohli “freaking beautiful”, the fan wrote, “Everything. I Repeat Everything About This Man is so beautiful. Those Eyelashes. So Prettttyyy. I mean just look at him. Those brown hazel eyes. Omg. That gorgeous face. That beautiful fair Indian skin tone. Gosh. HE'S FREAKING BEAUTIFUL”

Another fan thinks Virat Kohli is better than most of the Bollywood stars. The fan wrote, “This guy can put all Bollywood actors to shame.”

Previously, Aalim Hakim styled former India captain MS Dhoni's hair. Hakim wrote a lengthy statement for Dhoni while sharing their pictures on Instagram. Meanwhile, the IPL 2024 will begin on March 22 with an inaugural encounter between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Faf Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

ALSO READ: WPL 2024: Virat Kohli Calls RCB Women’s Team ‘Superwomen’; Face Times Smriti Mandhana as They Lift Trophy