Recounting Michael Jordan’s Brutal Face-Off With a Gang Member After Manny Pacquiao – Floyd Mayweather 2015 Fight

The Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao fight that happened on May 2, 2015, is sought as one of the greatest fights in the history of boxing.

The game that witnessed the viewers from around the globe had many notable celebrities present in the arena. Basketball legend Michael Jordan was one of the top personalities from the sporting world.

In addition to what happened inside the ring, something happened outside of the parking lot of the 'Fight of the Century', a verbal spat broke out involving MJ's bodyguard and another gang member. Video footage captured Jordan trying to calm the situation, showing his efforts to prevent any escalation.

The video, shared by Complex.com's Chris Yuscavage and YouTube user Delfunkboy, depicted the moment when Jordan intervened, emphasizing his swift action to prevent any conflict from escalating.

The incident involving Jordan at the MGM Grand's parking lot was the closest to a potential brawl during the event. Amid the post-match hustle, he stepped in to mediate between a man and his security detail, showcasing his role in diffusing tension.



The Guy Who Captured the Video Explained About the Michael Jordon Confrontation

The video of the spat was uploaded on YouTube by Delfunkboy, containing some explicit language. The video captured MJ intervening to prevent a confrontation between a guy and one of his bodyguards as he made his way back to his limo after a scuffle.

As heard in the video, the guy identified himself as a member of the Bloods street gang by shouting "I'm a Piru!" at the bodyguard. MJ stepped in to defuse the situation. The reason for the guy's anger remained unclear.

The YouTuber said per say Complex, “ We thought it was powerful how Michael Jordan quelled a situation that was going to get out of hand real fast if he had not stepped in. Michael Jordan was actually protecting his bodyguard after the bodyguard pushed that black guy for no reason.”

Acknowledging the guy’s significance in the street fight scene, he added, “The black guy that the bodyguard push was a major player and Michael Jordan knew that. Out of respect for MJ the black guy let it go. That goes to show Michael Jordan's power and influence off the court. FYI, it wasn't us asking for a picture with MJ and I'm with you on that one, he sounded like a buster.”





