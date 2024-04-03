‘F***ing 10 Times Better’: LeBron James Credits THIS Person as Reason Why Heat Won 2 NBA Championships

LeBro James has four NBA championships to his name out of which two came during his time at the Miami Heat. And it was the time when things went on to set a well celebrated basketball career for the present Los Angeles Lakers forward.

During his latest off the field adventure, Bron sat down with JJ Redick for the ‘Mind The Game’ podcast where he recounted what went inside the Heat’s team that led to their two consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013.

LeBron James emphasized on the turning point when head coach Erik Spoelstra and Chip Kelly had a meeting leading to optimize Heat's approach to more floor spacing during their offense.

On the podcast King James said, “Spo was the reason we were a better team, and why our team was assembled more properly. When we lost to Dallas, he went out to Oregon and hung out with Kelly and learned the spread offense and tried to figure out if he could translate that to basketball.”

“And I don't know the conversations he and Chip had, but I know when he came back to us, he knew for us to reach our potential I had to be f***ing 10 times better than I was that previous June in the NBA Finals,” James added on as the new pushback led to their championship.

LeBron James time at Miami Heat

LeBron James' time with the Miami Heat marked a significant period in his career where he joined forces with fellow superstars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a formidable trio. This alliance, famously known as the "Big Three," brought immense attention to the Heat and the NBA as a whole.

However, LeBron's decision to take his talents to Miami in 2010 was met with a mix of excitement and criticism, as the superstar forward aimed to chase championships in a new environment.

During his tenure with the Heat, LeBron's individual brilliance and leadership were on full display, helping the team secure back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

Not only did LeBron excel on the court during his stint with the Miami Heat, but he also became a central figure in the NBA landscape off the court. His presence elevated the Heat to a powerhouse in the league, attracting attention from fans, media, and critics alike.

