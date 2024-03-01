Who would've thought that a Kansas City Chiefs star and a pop sensation would make such an adorable pair? Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story has become the hottest gossip in town. The lovebirds are keeping fans excited months after the pair went public.

In September 2023, Taylor Swift showed up at the Chiefs game for the first time at Arrowhead Stadium to root for Travis Kelce. Ever since, she became a regular at NFL games in the 2023 season cheering for her beau.

Travis Kelce recently joined Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia, in February 2024. The couple was also spotted enjoying a date at the Sydney Zoo.

Previously, Kelce also attended Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour show in Argentina in November 2023.

Currently, fans can't contain their excitement whenever there's a whisper about Kelce and Swift. It's like a love story for the ages. People are loving every moment.

When Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce go on Their First Date?

In November 2023, during an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce mentioned he met Taylor Swift in person in New York.

“I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there," Kelce revealed while speaking of his first date.

Of course, and the rest is history!

Suspected People Who Played the Matchmaker between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

In February 2024, PEOPLE Magazine's Kelsie Gibson revealed where the lovebirds had their first date. Swift and Kelce's relationship began in July 2023 when Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium. Despite his initial attempt to give her a friendship bracelet with his number, it didn't quite work out. However, with a little help from Swift's inner circle, they finally met.

So, who played the Cupid? Miles Teller, a mutual friend of Kelce and Swift, and NFL broadcaster Erin Andrews are the prime suspects.

In 2022, Travis joined Miles, who was featured in Swift’s I Bet You Think About Me music video, and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes for a golfing session.

On the other hand, in Late Night with Seth Meyers, Erin Andrews jokingly claimed that she played a role in bringing the couple together.

“Travis was very open about not getting to meet her. And so we were just being really candid because we love him. We’re good friends of his and we just were like, ‘Taylor, date this guy. I mean, he’s good-looking,” Andrews told the host. "He’s just such a great, great guy. And so we threw it out there and they got together. Of course, we’re getting all the credit now,” she added.

Taylor Swift attended Super Bowl LVIII and witnessed her partner Travis Kelce lift the championship title for the Chiefs over the 49ers. The pair were also spotted passionately kissing each other after the win on the field.