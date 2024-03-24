Rocket Ship Finally Break: Following Max Verstappen's Exit, Carlos Sainz's Australian Grand Prix Win Sparks Fan Celebration

Max Verstappen got out of the Australian Grand Prix, letting Ferrari win. But today’s win by Ferrari would make things difficult for the Dutch driver. Verstappen came into the Australian Grand Prix holding the pole position, but due to problems in his car, he had to retire from the race.

Carlos Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix for Ferrari, producing a flawless performance in Melbourne after world champion Max Verstappen's race ended with a brake burst after only four laps.

Sainz's triumph was a remarkable recovery for the driver, who is currently recovering from appendix surgery and is out of contract for the upcoming season. Sainz raced well to defeat teammate Charles Leclerc into second place at Albert Park, giving Ferrari its first one-two since Bahrain in 2022.

Fans happy for Carlos Sainz winning the Australian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen’s exit

Red Bull fans might be very angry with all the backlashes Max Verstappen is facing, but other F1 fans and teams seem to be happy about the situation that happened with MAx Verstappen and Red Bull.

Duolingo, a huge language learning service provider on their social media, posted a status for Verstappen after his winning “streak” breaks. They wrote, “verstappen do you need a streak freeze?”

F1 Team Alpine also took a shot at Max Verstappen as Ferrari got 1-2. They wrote, “DOUBLE OVERTAKE ON VERSTAPPEN”.

Then fans were quick to give their judgement. One fan wrote, “AWW YOUR ROCKET SHIP FINALLY BREAK LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO”

Another fan found the Australian Grand Prix as the “First real race of the season”

Another fan wrote, “smooth operation turns into smooth operator”

Another fan was happy that he got to see an “actual race”. The fan wrote, “MARCH MADNESSS FINALLY AN ACTUAL RACE”

Verstappen is still first in the F1 Drivers Championship followed by Charles Leclerc and both the guys are the biggest contenders this year to be the drivers champion. But, with issues in the car, will Red Bull be able to dominate like they were in the past three seasons?

