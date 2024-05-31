Will Harrison Butker and Rashee Rice Visit the White House With Chiefs to Celebrate Super Bowl? Find Out

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII. Although over three months have passed since then, their celebration is far from over. Collegiate and Professional champion teams are invited to the White House every year. The squad will soon meet the current US President, Joe Biden.

The Chiefs have been invited to the White House. Last season, they became the eighth team to have defended their championship. They visited the President’s residence in 2023 as well. The whole squad is expected to make the trip. But there are two players whose presence is doubtful.

Are Harrison Butker and Rashee Rice going to the White House?

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in March. He has 8 charges against him for overspeeding. The Chiefs wide receiver was reported to be following unsafe driving norms. The NFL is investigating before they hand him a suspension.

Harrison Butker, the Chiefs kicker, too, has found himself in the middle of a controversy. His speech at Benedictine College wasn’t received well on the internet. He had shared his views on women, the LGBTQ community, and the US president. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Rice and Butker have been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. But, the Chiefs stars are expected to visit the White House. There may be some last-minute alterations to the lineup. Not many would like to miss the opportunity to get honored by the US President.

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is unlikely to join the Chiefs. She is in Madrid for her Eras Tour concerts. Kelce couldn’t attend her shows due to the White House visit.

Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX Dream

The Chiefs are already preparing for another trip to the White House next year. Their star QB, Patrick Mahomes, has promised them another Super Bowl. If the Chiefs manage to pull it off, they will be the first in NFL history to complete a 3-peat.