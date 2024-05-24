Ryan Garcia Tests Positive for PED Again; B-Samples Contain Ostarine

Ryan Garcia is in hot water again. His B-sample tested positive for ostarine, a banned substance. This follows his surprising win over Devin Haney last month. How did this happen? What does this mean for Garcia's career? The positive test has shocked fans and critics alike.

Ostarine helps build muscle and burn fat. It's banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Garcia denies taking it. He claims he has no idea how it got into his system. Is it a case of supplement contamination? Garcia's legal team is working to clear his name. Will they succeed?

Ryan Garcia's B-Sample Tests Positive for PEDs

Ryan Garcia’s troubles started when his A-sample tested positive for ostarine. This sample was collected before and after his big win over Devin Haney. The B-sample confirmed the presence of the banned substance, adding to the controversy. Ostarine is known for its muscle-building properties, and it’s banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Garcia told ESPN, "I don't know where [the adverse finding] came from. Honestly, bro, I don't. I was taking ashwagandha, D-3, Omega-3, just normal stuff. I don't know what the [ostarine] is." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

His legal team is fighting hard to clear his name. Darin Chavez, part of Garcia's legal team, said, "A formal hearing with the New York State Athletic Commission will be set to absolve Garcia of any wrongdoing."

Garcia, clearly frustrated, added, "I know I will find a way to fight. If I got to go to a different country to fight, I will. ... I just want to be in the ring. I'm in my prime. I feel good. I feel strong."

Garcia's Negative Hair Test Fuels Haney's Conspiracy Theory

After the B-sample also came back positive, Ryan Garcia’s team conducted a hair test, which returned negative for ostarine. This move, however, sparked further controversy. Devin Haney took to Twitter to voice his skepticism, tweeting, "Ryan & his team knew he would test positive. That’s why they did a bs ‘hair test’ on their own which, who really knows if they did it."

Garcia’s legal team stands by the hair test results, claiming it proves contamination of his supplements. Darin Chavez, part of Garcia's legal team, said, "We are certain that one of the natural supplements Ryan was using in the lead-up to the fight will prove to be contaminated." The conflicting results have only fueled the debate, leaving fans and critics questioning the truth behind the tests.

Will Ryan Garcia clear his name and return to the ring, or is this the end of his promising career?