‘Saw Some Potential Holes’: Robert Whittaker Gives His Honest Opinion on Bo Nickal’s Performance in UFC 300

Bo Nickal snagged a second-round submission win at UFC 300, but not everyone was impressed. Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker certainly wasn't.

Did Nickal show vulnerability against Cody Brundage? Whittaker thinks so. He argues that Nickal, facing a somewhat more challenging opponent in Brundage, revealed cracks in his armor.

Is Nickal ready for the top fighters? Whittaker doubts it, pointing out that while Nickal’s victory extended his unbeaten streak, it exposed potential weaknesses. How serious are these "holes" in Nickal's game?

Did Bo Nickal Finally Show Cracks?

Robert Whittaker, a seasoned fighter with a UFC record of 23-6, did not mince words when discussing Bo Nickal's recent UFC 300 performance against Cody Brundage.

In contrast, Nickal, who is still relatively new to the UFC with a record of 6-0, faced what some consider his first real challenge. Whittaker shared his thoughts openly during an interview on the MMArcade Podcast.

"I don't care for Cody Brundage very much," Whittaker began, setting the tone for his critique. "I think we saw some potential holes in Bo Nickal's game. Bo Nickal finally got a guy that he couldn't just do what he wanted with." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

His remarks emphasized that while Brundage might not be the best in the division, he was enough to test Nickal's mettle.

"And Cody Brundage isn't the best fighter in the world, but yeah, I think like Bo Nickal finally burst a dude that could kind of wrestle, kind of strike, and he didn't look as good as he has previously because he's been running through like shoe-ins for him," he added.

Moreover, Whittaker wasn't the only prominent figure in the MMA community to comment on Nickal's performance. UFC star Khamzat Chimaev also chimed in, albeit more succinctly, with a critical tweet that quickly went viral: "This wrestling was big bulls**t (Face with Tears of Joy and Man Facepalming emoticons)," referring to Nickal's tactics during the fight.

Also Read: ‘He Has to Be Trolling’: Max Holloway Responds to Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson’s Fight Callout After His Victory at UFC 300

Advertisement

These critiques spotlight a pivotal moment in Nickal's burgeoning career, hinting that the path to the top may be fraught with more obstacles than previously anticipated. Will Nickal use these critiques to sharpen his skills, or will the pressure prove too much?

Share your thoughts and predictions for Nickal's future in the UFC in the comments below.