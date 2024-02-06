Shaquille O’Neal Reveals He Invested In USD 29 Million Startup Because of THIS Advice From Jeff Bezos

Shaquille O'Neal, the NBA superstar, has made a significant investment in promoting education. He generously donated $29 million from his wealth to a company called 'Campus', which is led by Tade Oyerinde. The main objective of Campus is to connect talented students with excellent educational opportunities and help them launch successful careers.

O'Neal wants Campus to be the ultimate pathway to get a world-class education without breaking the bank. Taking a cue from Jeff Bezos, he's all about investing in ventures that change lives.

“I heard Jeff Bezos say, if you invest in things that are going to change people’s lives, you’ll always get a great return on your investment,” O’Neal tells Fortune in an interview.

How Campus Plans to Revolutionize Education?

Campus is not just handing out textbooks and calling it a day; they're making sure these kids get the whole package – education, life skills, and career guidance.

Students who decide to sign up for the local Community College around the block enjoy perks at the beginning. It's all about saving that moolah and exploring different career options.

Nevertheless, as time goes on and two years pass, things can become more challenging. Students aiming to advance to a Bachelor's Program or secure a good job find themselves facing a puzzle.

Advertisement

The credit transfer process becomes a major headache. Policies seem scattered. Unfortunately, what worked well in community college might not match with the preferences of those big-shot Bachelor's Programs.

So, students end up hitting a wall when it comes to their academic journey. And getting ready for the job grind? Often, Community Colleges might not prepare students enough for the real world. Thus, students are left wandering around with not much guidance or resources to help out.

On top of that, financial issues can unexpectedly crop up throwing another wrench. As a result, it can hamper the decision to move on to a four-year college or dive straight into the workforce.

Additionally, there's this whole mismatch between what students learn in community college and what the big leagues want. It's like showing up at a party in the wrong gear. Definitely not a fun situation.

Consequently, less than 40% of the folks who sign up for community college end up tossing their graduation caps in the air, and only a handful manage to snag that coveted Bachelor's Degree.

Here's where Tade Oyerinde's startup, 'Campus' swoops in like a superhero. This accredited community college is doing things differently. They've got top-notch professors from reputed universities teaching online classes.

The startup ‘Campus’ has also acquired a profit-oriented Sacramento-based community college called MTI in 2022. The company used a chunk of funds raised from venture capital to make the move. Right now, they've got 726 students on board. They're not just handing out degrees. If you sign up for the Business Administration program, you get a free laptop, internet access, and your success coach with a low ratio of 1:50. The Campus has also programs like paralegal studies and AWS cloud administration.

On the flip side, business professors are raking in $8,000 per class, double the national average.

ALSO READ: ‘Hey Taylor, Love You’: Shaquille O’Neal Shoots His Shot With Taylor Swift With THIS Cheeky Wish For Super Bowl 2024

Shaquille O’Neal Sees Partnership with Tade Oyerinde as Next Kobe-Shaq Duo

So, O'Neal was a bit surprised when he met 30-year-old Tade Oyerinde. The entrepreneur might be young, but he's got brains, focus, and passion dripping from every pore.

Shaq's seeing this partnership with Tade like the Kobe and Shaq duo back in the Laker's glory days. It's a slam dunk waiting to happen, making Campus a real success story. Just like those three straight NBA titles with Kobe – this could be the next big win for Shaq.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shaquille O’Neal Who Once Wanted To Own Las Vegas Franchise By Himself, Now Open To Co-Owning Any NBA Team Available