Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is one of the richest businessmen around the globe who has a massive net worth. But the man hasn't forgotten his roots and where he began from. Bezos continues to work from a door desk that was originally constructed by hand, serving as a reminder of the company's humble origins.

Lauren Sanchez, his girlfriend shared a photo of Bezos on Instagram on Sunday, showing him at one of the first door desks he and his coworkers constructed as inexpensive, handcrafted furniture back when the e-commerce behemoth was just getting started.

Sanchez wrote, "After all these years… When I walked in on him working this morning, I took this picture. I just love that he is still working from one of the first desks that have been around since the beginning. This is where countless hours of hard work meet the heart of Day One."

Amazon's door desks dates back to the 90s

According to the company's website, Bezos and a few other employees first needed desks in the summer of 1995, which is when Amazon first started offering door desks.

Nico Lovejoy, a friend of Bezos and the fifth employee at Amazon explained, saying, "We just so happened to be across the street from a Home Depot. After comparing the prices of doors and desks, he chose to purchase a door and add additional legs because the doors were considerably less expensive."

He mentioned that at the time, Bezos's pretty wobbly door desks supported two servers known as Bert and Ernie, which powered the whole Amazon e-commerce platform. The business stated that thousands of Amazon employees are still using modern versions on the traditional door desks in offices all over the world.

Bezos established Amazon in July 1994 as an online bookstore, operating out of his Bellevue, Washington, garage. From then on, it grew into a billion-dollar tech company and became one of the biggest internet merchants globally.

Not only is Jeff Bezos's built door desk from Amazon's early days a tribute to thrift, but it also serves as a constant reminder of the unwavering determination that grew a garage operation into a major player in the world.

