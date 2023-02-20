Who is Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sánchez? Everything you need to know
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez went public in 2019 after the duo divorced their former spouses. Continue reading to know more about their relationship.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez first made their relationship official in 2019, after Bezos announced his divorce from Mackenzie, his former spouse of 25 years. Around the same time, Sánchez, was also separating from her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, Hollywood mogul and one of the most powerful agents in the industry. Ever since then, Jeff Bezos, and the former entertainment reporter and news anchor Lauren Sánchez have been head-over-heels in love with each other.
Living with Jeff Bezos is like having a master class every day: Lauren Sánchez
Speaking of which, in a recent interview with Wall Street Journal, Sánchez spilled the beans about their relationship. She said that their family is quite like the Brady Bunch. It should be noted that she has three children of her own, while Jeff Bezos has 4.
"Living with Jeff is like having a master class every day. What he’s really taught me a lot about is management,” she told the publication. She also revealed that she gave him quite a few pointers on handling his business, and being a boss.
But who is Lauren Sánchez? Scroll below to know more about her.
Everything to know about Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sánchez
- Lauren Wendy Sánchez gained popularity as a news anchor and entertainment reporter. The 53-year-old media personality has featured as a guest host on The View, co-host on KTTV Fox 11's Good Day LA , and anchor on the Fox 11 Ten O'clock News. She has also been a special correspondent and anchor on Extra.
- Lauren and her ex-husband Patrick were photographed with Bezos in 2016 at the Manchester by The Sea party. The movie was produced by one of Whitesell’s clients – Matt Damon, and it was being distributed by Bezos’ Amazon.
- Lauren Sánchez has featured in movies like The Longest Yard, The Day After Tomorrow, Fight Club, and Ted 2.
4. Sánchez is well-versed in aerial filming and has reportedly assisted Christopher Nolan on Dunkirk. In June 2016, she got her helicopter pilot license and found the aerial film and production company Black Ops Aviation. According to Page Six, she was also hired to film videos for Bezos’ company Blue Origins.
5. Lauren’s older brother and talent manager Michael Sánchez sued Bezos after the latter claimed that he had leaked ‘graphic nude photographs’ of the Amazon CEO. The claims came after The National Enquirer carried a story revealing personal chats between Sánchez and Bezos, and thus outing their relationship.
6. Sánchez has three children - a son named Nikko, born in 2001, from her previous relationship with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez. She also has a son named Evan and daughter and Ella with Whitesell.
FAQs
