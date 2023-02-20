Who is Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sánchez? Everything you need to know

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez first made their relationship official in 2019, after Bezos announced his divorce from Mackenzie, his former spouse of 25 years. Around the same time, Sánchez, was also separating from her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, Hollywood mogul and one of the most powerful agents in the industry. Ever since then, Jeff Bezos, and the former entertainment reporter and news anchor Lauren Sánchez have been head-over-heels in love with each other.

Speaking of which, in a recent interview with Wall Street Journal, Sánchez spilled the beans about their relationship. She said that their family is quite like the Brady Bunch. It should be noted that she has three children of her own, while Jeff Bezos has 4.

"Living with Jeff is like having a master class every day. What he’s really taught me a lot about is management,” she told the publication. She also revealed that she gave him quite a few pointers on handling his business, and being a boss.

But who is Lauren Sánchez? Scroll below to know more about her.