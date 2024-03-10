So Much Greatness’: Steph Curry And Roger Federer’s Iconic Encounter Leaves Fans in Awe

Former tennis star Roger Federer shocked the Golden State Warriors after their practice session. Federer visited San Francisco and greeted numerous NBA players. The tennis star spent a few minutes with Stephen Curry and his Warriors colleagues, taking shots at the hoop. Federer was also excited to be there.

Roger Federer was at Chase Center, and while he didn't get to witness Curry's famed pregame ritual, he got the NBA world abuzz. The Warriors' Twitter handle tweeted a photo of the two legends dubbing it as, "Iconic."

Roger Federer on Saturday revealed that the Laver Cup would be held in San Francisco on September 19-21, 2025, at Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors, a seven-time NBA champion. After this announcement, the Swissman met the Warriors team and also tried to do some hooping.

Fans just couldn’t witness ‘so much greatness’ in one frame

Fans turned to social media to express their admiration for perhaps two of the biggest legends in their respective fields. As one fan got awestruck seeing too much “greatness”.

The fan wrote, “So much greatness in one image”

One fan really loved the Warriors’ Steph Curry meeting with Roger Federer as the fan shared his own story. The fan wrote, “I literally stole his poster from the library magazine when I was in 3rd grade”

Another fan gave them the tag of “GOAT”. The fan wrote, “two goats in one picture”

One other fan found it “Iconic” to see greatness in a picture.

Another fan just quoted the image as “Legendary Frame” as two of the greatest in their respective sport meet each other.

Clearly, fans cannot get enough of them. After all, it isn't every day that fans receive rare gifts like these. So when they do happen, they make full use of it. No doubt, the majority of them would have saved something to remind themselves of great times like these. As it is very rare to witness ‘greatness’ in a single frame.

