THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone and Roger Federer played tennis together; see pics

Deepika Padukone, a prominent figure in Bollywood, began her career with the film Om Shanti Om. She is among the top actors in Bollywood and excels in her acting skills. With a large fan base worldwide, she is the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone. Interestingly, before entering Bollywood, Deepika was a competitive badminton player at the national level. Additionally, she once played tennis with the legendary Roger Federer.

When Deepika Padukone and Roger Federer played a friendly tennis match together

In the year 2014, Roger Federer visited India for the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL). During his brief visit to India, the tennis icon participated in tennis matches with actors Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Deepika Padukone. During the event in New Delhi, Deepika Padukone teamed up with Federer for a mixed doubles match against Novak Djokovic and Sania Mirza in the Indian leg of the IPTL.

In the pictures, the actress is sporting athletic wear, including a black tank top paired with black leggings and sneakers. Both tennis partners are smiling in the photo. With her hair tied back in a ponytail, the actress appears to be chatting with Roger.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone is currently brimming with the success of her latest film Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie features Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and more in significant roles. In the film, Deepika plays the character of an Indian Air Force officer, a role for which she has received acclaim.

Additionally, she is gearing up for Singham Again, where she will co-star with husband Ranveer Singh. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it's a police drama packed with action and stars a stellar lineup including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others. Deepika is also anticipating the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Moreover, she's reportedly signed for The Intern remake alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

More about Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (played by Hrithik Roshan), Minni (played by Deepika Padukone), and Rocky (played by Anil Kapoor) are members of Air Dragons, a team comprising the finest pilots in the Indian Air Force. After the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force launches an airstrike on Balakot. Following this, two Indian cadets are captured by Pakistan. The movie follows Shamsher and his team's efforts to rescue the captured cadets.

