Coldplay: Did Roger Federer become 5th member of British rock band? Here's what we know

Published on Jul 05, 2023
Is Roger Federer ‘original member’ of Coldplay? Over the last year, British rock band Coldplay has welcomed several celebrity guests to perform with them onstage as segments of their Music of Spheres world tour. The celebrities who have been part of Coldplay's performances include Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches, Lupe Fiasco, Bruce Springsteen, and Craig David.

Roger Federer joins Coldplay

On July 3, 2023, Roger Federer joined Coldplay for a song during their Zurich concert in Switzerland. Federer posted several pictures and videos from the Instagram account which quickly went viral on social media sites.

In the pictures and video, Roger Federer can be seen sharing the stage with lead singer Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion at Stadion Letzigrund.  

Coldplay’s Chris Martin welcomed Federer on the stage with a made-up story about how he was part of the British rock band for three months. Martin said, “In 1996, we had 5 members but the fifth member played percussion and he stayed with us for about three months, and then he said, screw this. I am gonna go and become the greatest tennis player of all time. But today he is here to play percussion again.”

The tennis legend also shared backstage pictures and videos from the event and captioned the post, “Adventure of a Lifetime”. Coldplay also shared the video of the event when Roger entered the stage and captioned the post, “Is there anything this man can’t do? Thank you for coming back to us”.

Fans were extremely happy with this collaboration between Roger Federer and Coldplay. They shared their love and support in the comment section.  

