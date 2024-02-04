Stephen Curry's 60-Point Spectacle Ends in Defeat, Marking Third Such Occurrence in 2 Weeks

Stephen Curry put up an impressive play, scoring 60 points, but it unfortunately didn't translate into a win. His team, the Golden State Warriors faced defeat in a 141-134 overtime tie with the Atlanta Hawks last Saturday.

Of the total 38 attempts made by Curry, he achieved a remarkable 22 baskets, which included an impressive 10 three-pointers. He also contributed six rebounds and four assists.

Warriors enthusiasts might have thought it was just another exceptional show from Curry as he tried to pull a win despite the defense's determined efforts to block him.

Having trailed for a significant part of the third quarter, Curry propelled the Warriors to the lead, however, they couldn't prevent the match from reaching overtime.

Over the past couple of weeks, Curry joined the distinctive set of All-Star reserves, which includes Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker, who have achieved a personal best of 60 points but were still on the losing side.

Towns was the first of them, scoring a career-top 62 points on January 22, but his team faced a controversially refereed defeat.

Similarly, Booker too, scored 62 points on January 26 but couldn't take the Phoenix Suns to victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Intriguingly, on the days of both these events, another player achieved a landmark 70 points in a different game and managed to win – Joel Embiid before Towns and Luka Doncic concurrent with Booker.

Curry's Record-Breaking Night: 60-Point Explosion and Historic Feat for a 35-Year-Old

In addition to his 60-point explosion, Curry also bagged six rebounds and four assists.

Astonishingly, he and Kobe Bryant are now the only players above 35 to score 60 points in a single game, according to Warriors Muse.

On Saturday night, the 35-year-old guard broke his recent silence and reaffirmed his extraordinary skills to the world.

Curry landed 10 out of 23 three-point shots, maintaining a 100% success rate (6/6) at the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, his teammate Klay Thompson had a chilly performance that night.

Thompson is still finding his rhythm after his return, clocking 10 points in a 36-minute play.

The Warriors' woes were compounded when Andrew Wiggins was forced out of the game in the first half due to a worrisome foot injury. The team is hoping for his quick and safe recovery.

Despite turning 36 next month, Curry maintains his rank among the NBA's top 10 players. His impressive stats this season include an average of 28.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game over 43 games.

He also boasts a shooting accuracy of 45.9% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point line.

From the Hawks' end, Trae Young spearheaded a relentless effort to overpower the Warriors, contributing 35 points and six assists.

Throwing their full weight behind him, five other players on his team managed to score in double digits.

