'We Were Pretending To Be A Family': Ryan Gosling Says He Fell In Love With Eva Mendes On The Place Beyond The Pines Set

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. They have been together for decades and keep their relationship private. However, Gosling once revealed how he fell in love with Mendes while filming their epic crime drama, The Place Beyond the Pines.

In the movie, they play a couple, and it wasn't long before their on-screen chemistry developed into a real-life affair. Gosling felt a genuine connection with Mendes when they were filming some of the family scenes in the movie together and realized that he wanted to be with her in real life after sharing the screen with her in this movie.

Ryan Gosling reveals how he fell in love with Eva Mendes

In a previous interview with GQ, Ryan Gosling revealed how he fell for his wife, Eva Mendes, during filming of The Place Beyond the Pines, in which they played a couple.

Gosling shared that they were pretending to be a family in the movie. However, while filming those scenes with her, he realized he wanted to stop pretending. He said, "There were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn't really want it to be pretend anymore."

He added, "I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

The Barbie movie actor further shared that before he met his now-wife, Eva Mendes, he wasn't thinking about kids and then it all changed when she came into his life. He said, "I didn’t think about kids until she told me she was pregnant. That’s not really true. I didn’t want to overshare, but now I also don’t want to misrepresent."

He continued, "I mean, it’s true that I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her."

Eva Mendes opens up about working with Ryan Gosling in The Place Beyond the Pines

Eva Mendes previously appeared on the Today Show and revealed how she met her husband, Ryan Gosling while filming their movie The Place Beyond the Pines. Mendes gushed about sharing the silver screen with Gosling.

She said, "I’ve never experienced anything like that." She added, "The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be — and that means making his costars as best as they can be."

Mendes and Gosling have been together since 2011. The couple keeps their relationship out of the spotlight but never shies away from praising each other publicly. They share two kids: daughter Esmeralda Amada, whom they welcomed in September 2014, and their second child, Amada Lee, in 2016.