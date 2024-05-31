Goldberg Labels Bret Hart 'Moron' As He Recalls Career-Ending Head Kick He Gave to the Hitman

Bill Goldberg is undeniably one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. In a short span of his career, he has established himself as the greatest of all time, and Goldberg has captured multiple world championships in WWE and WCW.

Goldberg wrestled his last match in WWE before his deal expired in 2022. It was the main event against former UFC undisputed universal champion Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. He lost the match via guillotine choke, and since then, the former Universal champion has not signed any deal with WWE or any other promotions.

There were some rumors that Goldberg could join WWE’s rival brand, AEW, but Bill Goldberg has not appeared on any wrestling show yet.

Recently, Goldberg made an appearance on The Von Erich's podcast, where the former WCW Champion took brutal shots at former WWE champion Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and called him a ‘Moron.’

Goldberg said, “9 times out of 10, you had to really question whether I was hurting the guy or not; that’s the fine line you gotta walk. Granted, unfortunately, a couple of times, Steiner. I’m not even gonna mention his name, the moron I kicked in the head (Bret Hart). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

“Unfortunately, things like that happen, it’s a rough business. As long as there is no malicious intent, hey bro, you’re in the wrong business if you bitch and moan about getting slapped or getting punched errantly. It’s just a different day and age man, it really is.”

Advertisement

Goldberg Reveals Reason Why Will Not Join AEW

After Goldberg left WWE, professional wrestling fans were expecting to see the former Universal Champion in WWE’s rival company AEW. A couple of days back, Goldberg gave an interview to 93.7 The Ticket, where he was asked about joining the AEW.

Goldberg revealed he wouldn’t join AEW and stated his reason saying, "I've talked to him (Tony Khan) a number of times throughout the past. This is where you're gonna get the most blunt answer you're gonna get from me. The product is too cheesy. It doesn't deserve to have, whatever. Now you're really gonna get me going."

He further added, “But if there was a comparable, viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster, yeah, then it would be a consideration. But not a chance."

ALSO READ: What Was Roman Reigns' Backstage Reaction to Losing Champion at WrestleMania 40?