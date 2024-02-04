Joel Embiid Faces MVP Hopes Dashed with Displaced Meniscus Flap Diagnosis and Possible Surgery

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon have reported that Joel Embiid, star of the Philadelphia 76ers, is considering surgery due to a displaced flap in the meniscus of his left knee.

They mentioned that Embiid, his medical team, and the 76ers are weighing their options for treating the injury, which might still involve rest and rehabilitation.

If Embiid underwent surgery, this could cause him to miss substantial playing time, according to their report.

As of yet, the 76ers team has not officially confirmed this information. A source disclosed to The Athletic that a decision might be made by the coming Monday.

This news comes after the announcement on Thursday that Embiid has a meniscus injury which would sideline him at least through the weekend.

Embiid didn't participate in the previous games against the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers due to what was initially reported as knee soreness.

He managed to return for Tuesday's match against the Golden State Warriors but had to miss Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz after his meniscus injury diagnosis.

A 76ers source told The Athletic that Embiid had experienced soreness in the same knee throughout most of the season.

Embiid's MVP Hopes in Jeopardy as Injury Threatens Eligibility

The recent news for Embiid, the 76ers, and the NBA has landed like a punch. As a previous MVP winner, Embiid has been closely competing with Nikola Jokic for this season's award.

Both together claim the past three MVPs. However, if Embiid sits out for an extended period, his chances to clutch the award could be in danger.

NBA's newly formed rules for this season dictate that to stay in line for major individual prizes, including the MVP, an athlete must participate in at least 65 regular games.

But Embiid has already sat out 13 of them. Four more absences and he loses his eligibility.

Despite missing games, Embiid's performance remains unparalleled with an average of 35.3 points, the highest in his career and the NBA.

He also boasts 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game, shooting 53.3% on the field and 36.6% from the 3-point line. With these stats, he recently got a starting position for the approaching All-Star game.

But if he can't participate in the Feb. 18 match, the responsibility to pick his substitute will rest on Commissioner Adam Silver.

With a 30-17 start, the 76ers are in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference. They kick off Saturday six games behind the first-place Boston Celtics, with the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers having the upper hand in the standings.

