'When You’re Famous They Let You Do It': Morgan Freeman Gets Trolled by Fan After Johni Broome Apologizes for Hand Smack During Game

On Saturday, a remarkable surprise awaited Auburn star, Johni Broome, when he unknowingly counteracted the action of a fan who tugged his jersey while at courtside.

The astonishment escalated when Broome spun around to catch that the fan was none other than iconic actor Morgan Freeman.

Broome's endeavor to prevent a ball from crossing the boundaries led to this unique encounter.

Freeman raised his hand presumably as a shield against any potential collision if Broome's momentum hurled him towards the seats.

Upon feeling a pull at his jersey, Broome's immediate reaction was a reflexive slap at the extending hand, only to discover the identity of the unexpected fan later.

Recognizing the acclaimed actor, Broome soon offered an apology while shaking Freeman's hand.

Broome's reaction stirred a mixed response amongst fans, referencing a seemingly different treatment towards celebrities compared to regular fans.

Broome narrated his experience, "Initially, I concluded it was an Ole Miss fan gripping onto my jersey, just then identifying him made my day, being a passionate movie aficionado."

He further shared, "To my surprise, it was Freeman himself. I expressed my admiration and regret, to which he sanguinely encouraged me to carry on with the game."

It was undoubtedly a whirlwind of emotions for Broome; from assuming he's just warding off an over-enthusiastic Ole Miss fan in Oxford to interacting with a celestial personality, mirroring God from Bruce Almighty. It was indeed an extraordinary twist of fate.

Broome's Stellar Performance Ignites Auburn's Triumph

During the action-packed day, Broome steered Auburn to their first Quadrant 1 victory of the season with a 91-77 triumph over Ole Miss.

Showcasing an impressive performance, Broome scored 15 points, made seven assists, and nabbed nine rebounds, all of his points coming in the second half where Auburn made a stirring comeback.

Broome played a pivotal role as the lead character of the day for the Auburn Tigers. Boosting his team's spirits at halftime, he fostered a winning attitude that brought fresh energy to the team.

"We needed everyone on board," the basketball star stated, emphasizing the importance of collective effort.

Looking ahead, The No.16 ranked Auburn Tigers are slated to host Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT.

