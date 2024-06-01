WATCH: Deepika Padukone exudes pregnancy glow in black dress as she steps out for dinner date with mom; fans are all hearts

Deepika Padukone is set to embark on a new journey as she will embrace motherhood very soon. The actress recently shared some pictures on her Instagram Stories flaunting her baby bump. Days after, she was spotted with her mother Ujjala Padukone enjoying a dinner date tonight, May 31.

In the videos, we can see Deepika exiting a restaurant with her mother and the clips went viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner date with her mother

A video shared by paparazzi on Instagram shows Deepika Padukone exiting a restaurant with her mother Ujjala Padukone. The actress exuded her pregnancy glow wearing a black dress which she paired with a denim jacket. She also carried a black colored bag. In the video, we also could see Deepika flaunting her baby bump and she was also seen smiling at the paparazzi before getting into her car.

As soon as the video was dropped, fans were quick enough to react to it. One fan wrote, "She's gorgeous (red hearts)." Another commented, "Wwoo (fire and heart-eye emojis)." Others were also seen dropping red hearts.