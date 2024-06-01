What Are The Top 10 Alice Cooper Songs? Exploring The Ultimate List Of His Evergreen Rock Anthems

Alice Cooper has been a well-known figure in the American music industry since the late 1960s. Known for his exceptional voice, catchy lyrics, and melancholic vibes, Cooper has become a legend in the world of rock and roll. Over the years, Cooper has released many iconic albums and singles, including School’s Out, No More Mr. Nice Guy, and I’m Eighteen, etc.

The legendary artist's songs often explore horror, strong human emotions, social issues, relationships, etc. Today, his music style has inspired several musicians to take inspiration from his songs, lyrics, and persona and create their own too. But Alice Cooper, the band, and the man were more than just electric chairs and rock music. The entire band had great songs that fed their visually exciting stage shows. Moreover, The singer went solo in 1975, taking the name and the shock-theater shows with him. Let's take a moment and explore the top 10 Alice Cooper songs of all time.

1. Hello Hooray (1973)

The song Hello Hooray is a song written by Rolf Kempf and made famous by Alice Cooper in 1973. This epic rock anthem celebrates life's pleasures and encourages listeners to embrace their individuality. The song's message is to encourage everyone to let their hair down and enjoy life and the moment. Moreover, the song's electric vibe with the guitar, the drums, and the high-pitched instruments still continues to entertain the audience after so many years and keeps the spirit of the song alive.

2. Desperados (1971)

On various occasions, Cooper has stated that the Killer album track "Desperado" was about Jim Morrison or a character in the movie The Magnificent Seven. Well, the story is about a young boy who wishes for a death wish. It's part western fantasy, part gunslinger tale, and all fuzzy bluster from a self-mythologizing renegade.







3. Welcome to My Nightmare (1975)

The Welcome to My Nightmare LP was both a concept album and the soundtrack to a TV special (yes, it had gotten to that point). It even included a hit ballad, Only Women Bleed. The title track shuffles along a groove that steers from disco to jazz to hard rock to horn-blasted R&B in a matter of five minutes.





4. Billion-Dollar Babies (1973)

Billion Dollar Babies is a famous song by the legendary Alice Cooper. released in 1973 as the title track of their sixth studio album. The song happens to be made in classic Cooper style, with a catchy chorus, driving rhythm, and lyrics.

The song was a smashing hit, reaching No. 57 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album, which also included hits such as No More Mr. Nice Guy, and Elected, was a commercial success and helped establish Alice Cooper as one of the most popular and influential rock bands of the 1970s.

5. Under My Wheels (1971)

The first single, Under My Wheels, is a 1971 song by Alice Cooper. It was taken from their fourth studio album, Killer. It went to number 59 in the United States. The music video features Alice Cooper singing on a studio stage with his band as they stand in front of a background featuring psychedelic blue visual effects. The audience still loves the song and keeps up the thrill.

6. Elected (1973)

Elected was released in 1972, just in time for the presidential election. The riff-driven rocker, the follow-up to Cooper's first Top 10 hit, School's Out" (see No. 1 on our list of the Top 10 Alice Cooper Songs), made it to the Top 30. The album, Billion Dollar Babies, was Cooper's only No. 1.





7. I'm Eighteen (1971)

Alice Cooper's early appeal wasn't just about the shock value of snakes, blood, and decapitated heads; it was the anthems for troubled youth they consistently produced. Their breakthrough hit perfectly captures this sentiment. The group's drummer, Neal Smith, told Songfacts: "It was a song about growing up in the '60s, with lines in it like you could go to war but you couldn't vote. We had no idea it would become an anthem; we were just thinking it would be a cool song."

Furthermore, the theme of the song revolves around an angry and frustrated teenager, which describes many of Alice Cooper's fans. Eighteen was an interesting age in America at the time, as in many states you had to be older to drink alcohol or vote, but you could be drafted to fight in the Vietnam War.

8. Poison (1989)

Poison is one of the greatest songs by Alice Cooper, released in 1989 as the lead single from his 18th studio album, Trash, features seductive and catchy tunes, and its lyrics describe the addictive part of being in a toxic relationship. Like when you are addicted to the toxic dynamics of a relationship. The song was a commercial success, reaching No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Furthermore, this album revived Cooper's career and made him connect with a new generation of fans. The song has made it a rock radio staple and a classic of the genre.

9. Might As Well Be on Mars (1991)

Released in 1991 as a single from his 19th studio album, Hey Stoopid, the song features a haunting melody and mellow mood that revolve around a man who feels disconnected and isolated from the world around him, comparing his emotional state to being stranded on another planet. The song’s atmospheric sound and powerful vocals make it a standout track on the album; this one remains an audience's favorite.

Although this song wasn't a commercial success in the charts, this one explored Cooper's talent as an artist, especially his vocal potential, showcasing his ability to create deeply personal and emotional songs alongside his trademark hard-rock anthems.

10. School's Out (1972)

This album took Allice Cooper and their band to the Top 10 and the title track became their first Top 10 (and first Top 40) Furthermore, this track's mood is set in a teenage wasteland. But this time it's more celebratory: a radio-ready and fist-pumping anthem marking the last day of school. Set in the vibe of young hopelessness, love,, and dreams, this song brings back childhood school memories and nostalgia for Cooper's fans.







