'Stop! Stop! I can't': Stephen A. Smith blasts Dwight Howard after details of sexual assault allegations leave him disgusted

Serious sexual assault allegations against former NBA player Dwight Howard have left Stephen A. Smith in shock. The four-time NBA defensive player of the year suddenly finds himself at the heart of controversy and an ensuing investigation.

Smith, a seasoned journalist, shared the graphic details appearing on his screen during a recent episode of his podcast, reacting with apparent revulsion to Howard's reported actions.

"Stop! Stop! I can't, I can't, please, off the screen now!" exclaimed Smith on his podcast.

Smith continued by stating, "To each their own. If you're gay and that's your chosen path, great! I have no issues with people living their lives their way, I'm not one to judge...But these details...ugh, too much! It becomes even more complicated when you know the individual involved."

Smith then opened the floor to his audience, underscoring his hopes for Howard's return to the NBA – hopes now doused by such grave allegations.

Dwight Howard refutes allegations of Sexual Assault

Dwight Howard, the ex-center for the Lakers, has rejected all allegations against him related to sexual assault and battery which have surfaced from a civil lawsuit filed by Stephen Harper in July 2021.

Justin Baily, Howard's lawyer, stated in an ESPN report, "A private consensual encounter got exploited publicly for monetary gains. However, Mr. Howard is determined to expose the truth in court."

Baily added, “Mr. Howard disputes the allegations leveled against him and promises to unveil the truth. Notwithstanding becoming an effortless target due to his celebrity status and the sensitivity of the case, Mr. Howard has placed his faith in the justice system, allowing upcoming court filings to articulate the facts.”

Howard is presently performing in the Taiwanese professional basketball league. His last NBA game was during the 2021-22 season with the LA Lakers; he then recorded an average of 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds during 16.2 minutes per game.

