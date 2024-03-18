'Suspended From The NFL’: Tyreek Hill's Domestic Dispute With Wife Keeta Vaccaro Sparks Fans Outrage

Trigger Warning: This article might contain mentions of domestic violence

Tyreek Hill is a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins. He is once again in hot waters following a reported domestic fight that happened on January 30, only one week after he filed for divorce from wife Keeta Vaccaro, according to the Miami Herald. NFL fans are now questioning why he is still in the league.

Fans want Tyreek Hill ‘suspended’ from NFL amidst the domestic violence allegation

Much to the dismay of fans, Hill is again in the same case and fans want him to be “suspended”.

Amid this, a social media user started a poll asking: “If this is proven true, should Tyreek Hill be suspended from the NFL?” The social media user urged fans to answer if they feel Tyreek Hill is guilty and if he should be suspended.

Another user just wanted to know how anybody can “smash an unlit cigar”. The fan wrote, “How do you “smash an unlit cigar” on someone?”

Another fan called Tyreek Hill a “clown” and expressed happiness that the Chiefs let him go. The user wrote, “Chiefs letting this clown go saved the franchise”

Another fan claimed that Tyreek Hill has “always got” something that keeps him in trouble altogether. The fan wrote, “Tyreek getting in trouble every month man”

One user said that it is just another “Average Hill household night”

What happened between Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro?

For the unversed, according to a report in NBC sports, in details mentioned in the Miami Herald, The police reached Hill’s house where Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro said he ‘smashed an unlit cigar in her face’. Tyreek then went on and denied the allegations against him and said he just ‘flicked the cigar’, as per the report. The report also mentioned that when the Police arrived Vaccaro and Hill were fighting over a post-nuptial agreement.

However, because there were no contradictory allegations and no proof of crime or violence, Hill was not detained by the authorities on the scene, and he later apologized.

On The Pivot podcast, he said, “I lost my true self from what my grandparents raised me to be when I entered the league.” Hill continued, “I completely forgot my relationship with God. And it really showed."

Tyreek Hill has multiple domestic violence allegations

Hill, 30, has been facing charges of domestic violence against women since 2014. He reportedly punched his pregnant girlfriend. The event resulted in accusations of domestic violence and battery by strangulation.

In 2019, a leaked audio recording between Hill and his then-fiancée, Crystal Espinal, was released by Kansas City radio station, 610 KCSP, which clearly proved to be lethal for Tyreek Gill. It cast him in a poor light due to all the things he was putting his children through.

The NFL stated that they had insufficient evidence to take additional punishment against Hill, allowing Hill to return to the league.

