Swifties speculate Travis Kelce's Zoom background may have Taylor Swift connection

The town is buzzing about NFL personality Travis Kelce’s recent interview. Earlier this week, he sat down with Entertainment Tonight, where he answered a lot of questions about his life at the moment. Among these, he talked about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

He shared a lot of titbits about his beu, which intrigued the Swifties. The way he claimed to be a Swifty himself by stating his favorite song for T Swift. Kelce also shared that he is going to cheer Swift on at her upcoming Eras Tour. Amid all this, what caught the fan's attention was the black space behind him.

Is Travis Kelce zooming from Taylor Swift's house?

The fans are convinced that the interview might have taken place in Los Angeles. That’s exactly where Swift owns a residence. The background wall of Kelce during the interview is very similar to the one she shared pictures of.

By connecting the dots, speculation led to the belief that it might be Taylor’s house. Earlier, some pictures of Swift had the same wall in the background as well. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the wall and got convinced that they were sharing a living space.

Previously, many reports suggested that there was a possibility of them living together. Swifties’ acute attention to detail like this does not come as a surprise because, by now, they are all adept at finding Easter eggs. According to her fans, there is a high chance, which indicates a potential step forward in their relationship.

Advertisement

The Kelce-Swift Connection

During the interview, Kelce spoke fondly about Swift, praising her musical theories and how she is so hard-working when it comes to her work. Kelce even shared his admiration for her approach to music and highlighted her future performances at Wembley Stadium in London.

ALSO READ: Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift MOVING IN? Insider reveals couple has discussed ‘living together full-time’

Travis even reminisced about the time when he played a game at Wembley. As the couple recently shared relaxing and bonding activities in the Bahamas, their fans are going crazy over the candid pictures of them.

Share with us in the comments what you think about the Swifties Contemplation.

ALSO READ: Will Travis Kelce Join Taylor Swift For UK Eras Tour? NFL Star Drops Subtle Hint