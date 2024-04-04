Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift MOVING IN? Insider reveals couple has discussed ‘living together full-time’

There is no doubt that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are head over heels in love. The Kansas City tight end recently revealed that he is currently the “happiest” he has ever been and according to an insider, the couple might be considering taking a big step in their relationship. An insider tells US Weekly that they are discussing “living together full-time”.

According to the source, the pop star and American footballer couple are ‘having so much fun’ however there is ‘no rush’ and the two are ‘enjoying things’ together in their healthy relationship. The two are ‘very serious’ and the Reputation star loves how ‘down to earth Travis is’. Meanwhile, if this happens, the 2024 Super Bowl winner and the Love Story singer would split their time at Kelce's house in Kansas City while the NFL season is going on, and Swift's home in New York and Los Angeles.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are “planning on getting away soon”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently went on a vacation to the Bahamas where they were pictured hand in hand, and enjoying their time off together. Apparently, the two might be ‘planning on getting away soon’ as per what a source told US Weekly and go on another vacation before the Grammy winner singer continues her Eras Tour, and Travis goes back to join his side for the upcoming NFL season. The source states that the two ‘want peace and quiet’ and don't want to be tracked.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Travis will be travelling Europe this summer to support his girlfriend Swift on her Tour when it resumes. Her new album The Tortured Poets Department is dropping this month on April 19. Ahead of their hectic schedule, the two are rumoured to be visiting the Coachella Music Festival to see Lana Del Rey. The power couple doesn’t miss any chance to spend time together when they are not working.

ALSO READ: Will Travis Kelce Join Taylor Swift For UK Eras Tour? NFL Star Drops Subtle Hint