Will Travis Kelce Join Taylor Swift For UK Eras Tour? NFL Star Drops Subtle Hint

Get the scoop on Travis Kelce's rumored attendance at Taylor Swift's London gigs, igniting speculation and excitement among fans. Kelce has been spotted cheering for Swift at her previous shows.

By Shayni Maitra
Published on Apr 03, 2024
Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour London Shows
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ( Getty Images )

Travis Kelce couldn't help but gush over his romance with popstar Taylor Swift. Tay Tay is preparing herself for the upcoming shows in London and Paris. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the footballer was amazed at Swift’s ability to pack Wembley Stadium for eight consecutive nights. 

As her lover, Kelce could be seen cheering for her at the event. He said, “You know I gotta go support.” The athlete showcased his admiration for the global sensation in the interview. He also shared his experience at Wembley, saying, “ I played in Wembley once, and I don't even think we filled that thing all the way up.”

Taylor Swift's London Gigs on Footballer's Radar

Recently, Kelce talked about celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest win. While he mentioned this, he also shared an update about his future event, Kelce Jam. The event will be presented by Jim Beam, and it is going to be a fun event involving good food and great music. A couple of highly appreciated rappers and singers are coming, like Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Diplo. On the other hand, DJ Iree and DJ ED will be performing.

Even though Kelce is rooting for his beau, however, he remains tight-lipped about which of Swift’s London shows he plans to attend. In the interview, he commented on her ability to make music. Kelce said, “To find that creativity, to see where she likes to pull things from, and just really how she listens to music, is very eye-opening to me. “

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ( Getty Images )

From End Zone to Encore

Since their relationship announcement in September 2023, the couple have been each other's cheerleaders. Even after being caught up in tier career, Swift attended 13 NFL  games during the 2023-2034 season, including Super Bowl LVIII. Vice versa, Kelce has been spotted accompanying her to various stops on the Eras Tour. 

In the interview, inkling about his commitments, he said, “I'm definitely out here in L.A. working. But like I said, I can't say too much about it.” Looking forward to the couple's bountiful plans in the summer. 

Latest Articles