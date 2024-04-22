Taylor Swift shocked her fans by releasing a double album, adding 15 songs to the initial 16, totaling 31. Since then, Swifties have been decoding the lyrics to which song might be for whom.

The fans already expected tracks about heartbreaks and her ex, Joe Alwyn, but the 14-time Grammy winner also stunned her fans by dedicating lyrics to her beau and NFL star Travis Kelce.

Although the mastermind fans have already guessed those tracks to be The Alchemy and So High School following some references, here is which song is about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, as the singer-songwriter confirms in the most crafty way.

Here’s How Taylor Swift Confirms a Song About Travis Kelce in a Crafty Way

The 22nd track, So High School, from Taylor Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is about Travis Kelce, and the Swifties have already decided on some lyrics referring to the tight end. However, his popstar girlfriend appears to be confirming it by highlighting their initials through a special lyrical video.

On its official YouTube account of Swift, clever fans could notice the 'T' and 'K' initials to be highlighted in pink color rather than being all white like the other texts.

This didn't go unnoticed as the admirers connected the lyrics “Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights / tell me ’bout the first time you saw me” to the singer trying to reminisce about the early days of encountering each other back in September last year.

Fans Decode More Lyrics of So High School About Travis Kelce

There were already a few lyrics about Kelce untangled by the fans earlier, like “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? Kill me,” after which an old video of the tight end resurfaced on social media where he was asked in an interview for the AfterBuzz TV about “Kiss, Marry, and Kill,” and he chose Swift for the kiss.

