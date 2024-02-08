Taylor Swift Wants NFL To Pay For Her Travel And Suite If They Want Her At Super Bowl 2024, Boomer Esiason Claims

Taylor Swift, who is currently busy with her schedule for the Eras Tour, will be leaving Japan on January 10 for the Super Bowl. She is expected to take a private jet to Nevada, to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the Super Bowl 2024. Boomer Esiason believes she will be charging the NFL for all her travel expenses.

Boomer Esiason's hot take on Taylor Swift charging NFL for her travel expenses

Boomer Esiason and his co-host Gregg Giannotti were discussing the idea of potential engagement of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during Monday's episode of Boomer and Gio. The conversation shifted pretty quickly when Boomer started talking about the connection between Taylor Swift and the NFL.

According to Boomer, the Blank Space singer and her people are in touch with the league. But not just that, the Boomer and Gio host believes that her people are asking the NFL to pay for everything if they want to see her in the stadium for the Super Bowl 2024.

"And her people are probably saying, ‘If you want her at the game, you gotta pay for the jet coming back from Tokyo — and she needs her own suite," Boomer Esiason had said. From Boomer's POV, it's all about business. Taylor is great for the NFL's business and they are going to pay her bills if it gets her to the stadium.

But on what basis is Boomer Esiason saying this? His co-host Gregg Giannotti asked Boomer if he was making this statement based on any inside intel or this personal guess. "I think it’s my guess in this case," Esiason said, replying to Giannotti.

"I have a feeling that she is so powerful, so consuming and the metrics show you how successful the NFL has been with her being a part of it, and they can break down what they believe is her financial impact on the NFL and that number is close to $350 million in the short time she’s been around," Esiason said, concluding his statement.

Regardless of whether or not the league pays for her travel expenses, Taylor Swift will be moving from Tokyo to Nevada on Saturday. The Super Bowl game is on Sunday so it will take her a long time to reach the stadium. But if everything stays as planned, she will be enjoying the game from the $2.5 Million premium suite.