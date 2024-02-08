Travis Kelce's mother Donna reveals she might not sit with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024 for THIS reason

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce are an ultimate duo that comes together every Chiefs game to support Travis Kelce. While fans have seen the two pair up multiple times, it might not happen during the Super Bowl LVIII. There's a chance that Travis Kelce's mother and Taylor Swift might not sit next to one other.

Donna Kelce hints not sitting next to Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl 2024

The Super Bowl is almost at the main door and while fans were wondering about Taylor's presence in the Super Bowl, now another talk of the town is her seating plan. Taylor Swift might not be sitting next to Travis Kelce's mother during the Super Bowl. Interestingly, the hints have come from Donna Kelce herself.

On Wednesday, Donna Kelce sat down in an interview with the Today show, where she revealed her sitting place. Travis Kelce's mother said that she feels that she won't be sitting in the box because it costs 'Millions'. I have a feeling I'm in the stands. As far as I know, I'm in the stands with everybody else," Donna had said.

So instead of her usual spot in the premium suite, Travis Kelce's mother would be at the stands. The reason behind her choice of sitting is obviously the price of the tickets. "Because it is a pricey Super Bowl" Donna had said, emphasizing her reason for not choosing a premium sitting arrangement.

Taylor Swift is in Japan, taking care of the leg for her Eras Tour. If she comes to the Super Bowl, which obviously seems like a pretty possible thing now, she would obviously be in the premium suite. But since Donna Kelce said that she will be in the stands, there's a possibility that they won't see the game together.

And to what Donna said, this year's Super Bowl is a pretty experience. The 20-suite in the Allegiant Stadium is as high as 1.8 Million excluding the taxes. In fact, even a premium lodge for eight people is as low as $250,000. Stands in probably the most affordable options, compared to these ones.

Do you think Taylor Swift will invite Donna to her VIP suite? As far as we can guess, there's a great possibility of that. What's your take on this?