The Rock Reacts to WWE Fans Sending Death Threats to Daughter Ava Over WrestleMania 40 Storyline

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was one of the most beloved, and cherished WWE superstars in the history of the company until February 2, when he replaced Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

It turned out to be a nightmare for ‘The Great One’ who was turned into a villain in one night. The WWE Universe came down heavily on him for denying Rhodes the most important match in his wrestling career.

However, it didn’t end with only criticism and ‘Rocky Sucks’ chants, his daughter Ava Johnson, the General Manager of NXT, has now started receiving death threats which even led her to deactivate her X account.

Now, The Rock has reacted to the horrendous death threats his daughter has received.

What did The Rock say about death threats?

The Rock called the death threats ‘crazy’ emphasizing that what happens in a squared ring is all part of storylines, and is not real life. He asserted that everyone knows that wrestlers have a good camaraderie outside the ring, and inside they are just performing on storylines.

“She’s feeling it too [the fan backlash]… Oh yeah, Cody’s gotta finish his story… By the way, she’s also got death threats. It’s crazy… C’mon guys, we’re all in this thing, and by the way, what happens in the middle of the ring and on these storylines, don’t forget that, again inside baseball, outside the ring, we all talk. We all can figure this thing out while working together,” his tweet read.

Even Ava Johnson had to reply to some of the fans when comments were taking it too far. She wrote, "death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr."

In another reply to a post, she wrote, “ Can ya’ll just leave me out of this ffs i’m busy running a SHOW.” However, the threats didn’t stop, and Ava had to temporarily deactivate her account.

Why did The Rock slap Cody Rhodes?

The WWE Universe’s reaction against The Rock might turn worse, as ‘The Great One’ literally slapped Cody Rhodes for speaking against The Rock and Roman Reigns’ Samoan family history. This happened at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press event in Las Vegas on February 8.

Not only this but while leaving the event, The Rock told Triple H to ‘fix’ Cody Rhodes for speaking against his Anoa’i family. "You gotta fix it. Fix it. Have him talk shit about our family again. And that's what happens," The Rock said to Triple H, after slapping Rhodes.

The Rock might be justified in hitting Rhodes, but it is enough to make fans furious and go against him, as he also took Rhodes’ spot for WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes, emboldened by the fans' reaction towards him for the main event of WrestleMania 40, seems to have a change of heart, and instead of facing Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, he is now staring at the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

We still don’t know how the WWE has planned up things for WrestleMania 40, but Cody Rhodes will certainly have something or the other to do with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 because the WWE Universe desperately wants it.

