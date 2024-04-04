The Rock’s New Advertisement for Shampoo Despite Being Bald Leaves Fans Confused: ‘Not Gonna Buy Shampoo From Hairless Man!’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is up to unique things these days. Not just in WWE, but in real life as well, The Brahma Bull is doing bizarre activities. Now, ‘The Final Boss’ has been featured in an advertisement for shampoo despite being bald for a decade now.

Isn’t that quite perplexing for a potential buyer of that product? But since it’s The Rock, anything can happen.

Fans React to Dwayne Johnson’s Hair Product

However, the fans are still not convinced. They are simply asking, how can they purchase hair products from a bald man? Johnson, however, has said that his inspiration to sell a hair product comes from his years of experience where people have asked about his hair routine. “I’m certainly no expert, but I’ve been lucky enough to have access to some of the best,” he told a website.

But the fans were still confused, and they shared their reactions on social media. One TikTok user jokingly said, “Boy, this man has no business in the shampoo department.” Another said, “I’m not gonna buy shampoo from a hairless man!”.

A third said, “If you ever feel disqualified or have a bit of imposter syndrome, just remember Dwayne Johnson uses images of himself to advertise hair shampoo.” Another user tried to use The Rock’s own monicker for his own product. He wrote, “Where's your hai…,IT DOESNT MATTER.”

Since it’s a product from The Rock, it will still attract buyers, and the next few months will reveal how it performs. For The Rock, the next three days, however, are going to be important as he marks his return to the WWE ring for a fight at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, at Lincoln Financial Field teaming up with Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

The event is on April 6, 2024, on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

