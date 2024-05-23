The Undertaker Recalls Reminding CM Punk That He Wasn't John Cena In WWE

The Undertaker is one of those rare superstars in WWE who isn’t believed to have any animosity with any other wrestler. Having been there since the 1990s, he has enjoyed a level of seniority in the company. He has seen wrestlers turn into superstars in WWE like John Cena, The Rock, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

However, it is still believed that there might be some hiccups between him and CM Punk. The Deadman was recently speaking about his working relationship with Punk in WWE. While the Undertaker did not straightaway reveal his reservations with Punk, he took a diplomatic approach. He revealed his working relationship with him by narrating a story involving himself and Punk.



What did The Undertaker say?

The Undertaker recalled an incident when he had a mild disagreement with Punk when the latter chose to defy dressing rules given by the company during a tour. He goes, “The only thing that ever was ever done or said between me and Punk that might have been, and this is just how stupid things are and how everything that ever happens gets out.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Undertaker said that the company had an initiative once when the wrestlers were traveling outside the U.S., and they had protocols to dress up a bit nicer. “They wanted us in business casual with a really relaxed [viewpoint] on the casual,” said ‘Taker.

He revealed that the WWE team was in Europe back then, and as the wrestlers were getting off the bus, he saw Punk and stopped him. The reason he did so was because he said that CM Punk was dressed up in his casual style, like the way he dressed up in WWE those days.

He said that he told Punk to dress up a little better, as he was attracting heat from other wrestlers as well. Then Punk replied to The Undertaker, saying, ‘What about Cena then”? To this, The Undertaker replied, “You’re not Cena.” When this story came out, it was assumed and written that Punk and Undertaker were on bitter terms and didn't like each other. However, according to The Undertaker, it wasn’t like that.

Did The Undertaker hate CM Punk?

The Deadman clarified that he absolutely did not hate or dislike CM Punk. He said that in this business, you don’t have to be the best buddies to work together. “You don’t have to be best friends, but somehow or another, it all got blown out of proportion, like, ‘Undertaker hates CM Punk.’ No. I don’t I try not to give people the power of hate.”

The Undertaker and CM Punk faced each other in WrestleMania 29, and The Phenom continued his streak against Punk by winning the match. However, his streak was broken next year by Brock Lesnar.