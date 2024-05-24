The Undertaker Reveals His ‘Oh Sh*t’ Moment Inside The Ring With WWE Legend

The Undertaker is indeed a WWE legend, but when he started, there were bigger legends than him in the company. Being a 6-foot-10-inch maverick inside the ring, The Phenom got to exchange his fists with some of the greatest wrestlers of the Attitude Era.

And during one of those stints, he rubbed shoulders with a WWE Legend during a match. He recently revealed this during his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway. The wrestler against whom The Deadman felt intimidated was the great Haku.

All of this happened during a Tag team match in 2001. The Undertaker and Kane, the kayfabe brothers, took on Rikishi and Haku in an episode on Monday Night RAW. The Undertaker, who was in his prime those days, thought to give it back to Haku during the fight, and that was the moment he recalls, he erred.



What did The Undertaker say about that fight?

The Undertaker revealed in his podcast that he was never a fan of getting chopped inside the ring, and when Haku did that to him inside the ring, he didn't like it. He said that he instinctively grabbed his opponent for a counter.

"It was one of those moments like, I just did it and then it dawned on me who I had just grabbed and I'm thinking to myself, 'cause I whipped him around — I didn't tater him — but they were in the middle of getting some heat and I came out of it 'cause I didn't like getting chopped. It was in that moment of like [I thought], 'Oh s***, this is Haku.

For the uninitiated, Haku is considered one of the toughest wrestlers in the industry, both inside and outside the ring. In WWE, he wrestled under the names King Tonga and King Haku.

How did Haku reacted to the counter by The Undertaker?

Although Haku could have beaten the hell out of Undertaker inside the ring, for showing aggression, he didn’t do so, and instead cooperated with him. The Undertaker said that the former WWE Tag Team Champion didn’t kill him for it. "Thank goodness he loved me, and he liked me 'cause he just went with it and he didn't kill me,” he said.’

Haku returned to WWE in 2002, and teamed up with Rikishi, but their partnership was short-lived. Rikishi’s career was derailed by injuries, and hence the partnership broke up. He was released by the WWE in April 2002.