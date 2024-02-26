‘This Kid Ain’t Gonna Make It’: The Undertaker Recalls Hilarious Reaction to The Rock Making His WWE Debut

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the biggest legends in the industry of professional wrestling. The Deadman is now enjoying his retirement from professional wrestling and now he is out of his Deadman character.



Recently The Undertaker expressed his views on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s career peak and his initial thoughts on The Rock when he debuted back in the day.



Undertaker expressed his views on The Rock's debut in 1996 on his podcast about Six Feet Under. “I’ll never forget, I remember him coming out in the Garden. He had the funny colored thing on and whole deal," he said.

“I was like ‘This kid ain’t gonna make it. He ain’t got a chance. He’s dead in the water.’ I thought him being a legacy would give him a couple of years that he probably wasn’t going to deserve.” Deadman further expressed.

The Rock’s Rocky Malvia character did not work well for him he decided to turn heel after requesting Vince McMahon. And came up with a new character of The Rock. His unmatched charisma on the microphone was unbeatable which led to him becoming one of the biggest stars in WWE.

ALSO READ: WWE Spoilers: Possible WrestleMania 40 Plans for the Rock Involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Revealed

The Undertaker praises The Rock

The Undertaker praised The Rock for altering his character and working hard to become one of the best WWE stars of all time.



The undertaker praises The Rock and calls him the American Dream. “He is the American dream. He wanted to play football, but that fell through. There are a lot of times when something like that happens, people cave. Then they never rebound. Even when I thought he sucked, he was always motivated. He wasn’t like having a pity party", he said.

Advertisement

He further expressed his views on The Rock thinking out of the box which made him uniquely different from other WWE stars.

“I feel like there’s a lot of guys that are very cookie cutter. They’re looking at the formula that, what they think is going to lead them to success. And they’re bringing nothing new to the table. They’re staying within the box.”



Undertaker even praised the late Bray Wyatt for being unique and out of the box, “That was what was so great about Bray Wyatt. He thought outside of the box. Guys like Rock with his promos. It was just always ‘never be content’ and ‘always try and be better.”

The Rock recently made his return to WWE and is heavily involved in the Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes saga. The Brahma Bull turned heel after a long period and is regularly making his WWE appearance.



The Rock is advertised for the upcoming SmackDown edition where possibly he could address Cody Rhodes’s callout for a match.

ALSO READ: 'Every good hero needs a good villain': WWE superstar REVEALS John Cena changed script to give him first world title run