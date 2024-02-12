Tom Brady asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by IShowSpeed, who did NFL Goat choose? Find out

NFL Legend Tom Brady was recently asked to pick between football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, to which he gave a witty reply. The witty question came from Internet sensation IShowSpeed at Dana White’s Power Slap event.

Brady made an appearance at the UFC Chief’s gathering ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Brady was stopped by IShowSpeed, who was accompanied by two more Internet personalities Adin Ross and Kai Cenat, and was asked to pick between Ronaldo and Messi.

Ronaldo or Messi? Who did Brady choose?

Speed first asked, “How you doing Tom Brady? I've got one thing. Ronaldo or Mess?” Brady, cunningly replied, “Ronaldo or Messi? I can't pick.” He further asked Speed about his favorite among the two legends to which the influencer replied with “Siuuuu!” indicating that he is a Ronaldo fan.

Brady recently became the chairman of the advisory committee of Birmingham City, an English Championship club. The football club started well initially, under the mentorship of John Eustace but faced a decline in performance after Eustace was replaced by Wayne Rooney.

Brady is also reported to be in the process of becoming a limited owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He has also received a contract worth a whooping 375 million pounds from Fox NFL. Sharing his excitement for the same, the NFL star said, “I've got a big broadcasting job that's going to start in September. I'm already working hard on trying to make sure I'm ready for that opportunity.”

Who’s the ultimate GOAT- Messi or Ronaldo? It’s a long-standing debate and has not yet received any final answer as both players are worshiped by their fans, who consider their idol better than the other. However, both football legends have recently been embroiled in controversies.

Messi booed in Hong Kong

While Messi has been receiving a lot of resentment from China, Ronaldo’s behavior in the last outing has raised several eyebrows. Messi was out of action during the friendly clash between Inter Miami and Hong XI, which created disappointment among fans and Chinese authorities.

A lot of hype was created around the friendly, with the Argentina star at the center of all the buzz. However, when he didn’t feature on the field and was benched throughout the game, the audience started openly expressing their anger and frustration as they booed him and Inter-Miami’s co-owner David Beckham.

Furious Ronaldo at the Riyadh Season Cup Final

Ronaldo, on the other hand, responded in rage to the audience when they started chanting the name of Messi during the Riyadh Season Cup final between Al Hilal and Al Nassr. Ronaldo, who was on the losing end and had also received a yellow card, responded by saying, “I am here now. Not Messi.”

Later on, while Ronaldo was walking out of the ground, through the tunnel, a fan threw Al Hilal’s jersey at him. The Portugal star picked up the jersey, rubbed it against his crotch and threw it back into the crowd, receiving booing from the fans.

