Arguably one of the most known people in the world, Lionel Andrés Messi aka Leo Messi, is a professional footballer who captains the Argentina national football team. The man is not only hugely deemed as the greatest player of all time in Argentina but has fans all across the world. He has won seven Ballon d'Or awards, and six European Golden Shoes, and was even named the best Ballon d'Or Dream Team in 2020. Until 2021, Messi’s professional career was bound with Barcelona. However, when it comes to the Argentinian-born professional athlete’s achievements the list is certainly endless, but, is a he billionaire?

Right from Lionel Messi Net Worth in 2023, his luxury lifestyle, his investments, and career milestones, to his early life, here’s everything you must know about the celebrity athlete. All you need to do is scroll on!

Lionel Messi Net Worth in 2023

Full name: Lionel Andrés Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi Lionel Messi Net Worth 2023: $600 Million

$600 Million Lionel Messi Salary 2023: $75 Million

$75 Million Place of birth: Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina Date of birth: 24 June 1987

24 June 1987 Age: 35

35 Gender : Male

: Male Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.69 m)

5 ft 6 in (1.69 m) Profession: Football player

Football player Nationality: Argentina

The man is regarded as one of the most loved players in the history of soccer. But is he the highest-paid player? In 2023, Lionel Messi’s net worth is estimated at around $600 million USD. As it turns out Lionel Messi can be considered one of the highest-paid soccer players in the world. In fact, his jaw-dropping contract with Barcelona (2017) gave him an estimated $168 million USD per year. Not just that, the influential athlete also makes big bucks which are estimated at around $40 million USD per year just from endorsements. To conclude, Messi makes around $200 million USD only annually.

Is Lionel Messi a Billionaire?

After the end of the Barcelona contract, Lionel made a whopping amount of $1.3 billion USD which led to the rumor that Messi is a billionaire. But, Lionel Messi is not a billionaire considering his net worth in 2013 is $600 Million USD. Clearly, Messi made the majority of his net worth while he was playing as a phenomenal striker as well as a winger for FC Barcelona.

Why can’t Barcelona afford Messi?

It was in August 2020, Barcelona officially made a public announcement that it will not be able to afford Messi which is why they did not re-sign the soccer star Messi began seeking contracts from football teams, and just 5 days later he signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain. According to the new contract terms, Lionel will be making $75 million as an annual salary which will be paid by Saint-Germain.

Advertisement

It was reported that Messi agreed to renew his contract with Barcelona at a 50 percent salary cut. However, even a half salary equated to 110% of total revenue and according to league rules, the salary should be only up to 70%. Interestingly, on June 7, 2023, Lionel Messi made an announcement that he was open to uniting with David Beckham by being a part of Inter Miami, which offered a very impressive deal in the MLS season.

Lionel Messi Luxury Lifestyle: Cars, Real Estate & Private Jet

Considering, he is one of the most affluent players all around the world, Messi lives a pretty private life. However, when it comes to his lifestyle, he has made some pretty hefty purchases. One of the biggest purchases he made was when he got himself a Ferrari F430 Spider. Not, just that, the man has a thing for expensive cars and also owns a Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale, along with an Audi R8 Spyder. Reports suggest Messi is also the owner of one of the most expensive cars ever made which is the, 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Spider Scaglietti. The car was available at an auction for an estimated value of $37 million USD.

Apart from pricey cars, Messi has also invested in real estate, He is the owner of a house in Castelldefels which is a town just sixteen miles away from Barcelona. It is reported that the house has a pretty solid view of the Catalan mountains. Apart from the Castelldefels property, he also possesses a one-zero eco house. The house is carefully designed and custom-made by Luis Garrido. In fact, it is reported that Messi expended around $2,000,000 USD for the house’s renovation. Apart from that, in 2009 the soccer player made a $2 million purchase when he bought Pedrables. The man spent huge bucks for the property’s renovation, as of now the house is estimated around $7 – $10 million USD.

Along with cars and real estate, Lionel splurged on getting himself a private jet. The 16-seater luxury jet has a kitchen and two bathrooms. In fact, each of the seats can be made into beds. The estimated cost of the jet is $15,000,000 USD. When it comes to traveling, Messi also has a thing for traveling with his family on a yacht in the summers which cost him around $50,000 USD every week.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi Salary and Contracts

As stated earlier, Lionel Messi has been one of the highest-paid soccer players in the world, here is how his salary and contracts changed over the years. Starting in 2017, Messi bound himself to a contract with a base salary of $168 million USD Barcelona. Interestingly, at the time, these numbers were not publicly revealed until much later. It was in January 2021, a famous Spanish newspaper called El Mundo disclosed the contract details. It also exposed the leaked information about a previous Barcelona and Messi contract where his base salary for a year was estimated at around $44.68 million.

In around August 2021, Messi parted ways with Barcelona and signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The Messi and Paris Saint-Germain contract states a two-year arrangement where Messi is paid an annual salary of $75 million USD, before tax deductions, and around $40 million USD after tax deductions. According to the new contract, Messi is entitled to receive additional bonuses which will be based on jersey sales and future milestones, if any.

Lionel Messi Brand Endorsements

It is public knowledge that Messi makes a whopping $40 million USD every year just from brand endorsements. These brand endorsements include a lifetime brand endorsement deal with Adidas. He has been associated with the brand since 2006 as a brand ambassador. Interestingly he first signed with Nike when he was just 14 but switched to Adidas for some reason. Today, Adidas has a special collection of boots named after Messi which is released as a sub-brand called the Adidas Messi. In fact, the man has managed to earn around $130 million USD just between June 2018 and June 2019. He also made big bucks when he was featured on the covers of Pro Evolution Soccer 2009, Pro Evolution Soccer 2010 (along with Fernando Torres) as well as the Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 games.

Lionel Messi Charity

When it comes to investments and spending, Messi sure has a huge heart. A testimony to this fact has to be the Leo Messi Foundation which is a foundation founded by Lionel Messi. The foundation aims to provide opportunities to underprivileged kids when it comes to education as well as necessary healthcare. In 2007, Messi visited a children's hospital in Boston which led to his foundation. His foundation along with Herbalife has changed several lives. Along with that, Messi is one of the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF since the March of 2010.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Messi has been a part of several fundraising activities and has even worked as a talent scout for new players. Not just that, in 2020, Messi donated around $1 million dollars to during the pandemic.

Lionel Messi's Career Milestones

After Messi began playing for FC Barcelona, he quickly became the youngest soccer player to score a goal for Barcelona. The soccer star went on to achieve milestones for the franchise which include Messi leading his team for the under-20 World Cup followed by leading Champions League, La Liga, and Spanish Super Cup titles in 2009. Although Messi began receiving plenty of accomplishments at a young age, he strove for perfection and went on to improve his set of skills.

By 2012, he went on to become Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer by scoring the maximum number of goals scored in one year. By 2017-2018 Messi became a household name as he kept extending his goal-scoring record. In fact, despite multiple injuries, he has always proven to be an invaluable asset for Barcelona. Soon, he became the second player to achieve both 99th as well as the 100th Champions League goals. In fact, it’s his and his team’s efforts that led to Barcelona until the quarter-finals for the 11th season in a row. Clearly, Messi is not only one of the richest but the best soccer players of all time. Although the man has achieved a multitude of awards and accolades, below find a list of some of the most prestigious awards won by Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi: Awards and Achievements

2005 – Golden Boy

2006 – World Soccer Young Player of the Year

2007 – Bravo Awards

2009 – FIFA World Player of the Year

2009 – Marka Leyenda

2012 – World Soccer Player of the Year

2012 – IFFHS World’s Best Top Goalscorer

2013, 2017, 2018 – European Golden Shoe

2014 – FIFA World Cup Golden Ball

2015 – UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award

2016 – La Liga Award for Best Forward

2016 – FIFA Ballon d’Or

2015 – Best International Athlete ESPY Awards

2015 – La Liga Best Player Award

2019 – Best FIFA Men’s Player

2021 – Pichichi Trophy

Advertisement

Lionel Messi Personal Life

When it comes to his family Lionel Messi is the son of Jorge Horacio Messi who worked as a factory steel worker and Celia Maria Cuccittini who worked as a part-time cleaner. He is a younger brother to Rodrigo and Matias. Apart from two older brothers, he also has a sister named Maria Sol. Messi has gone ahead and shared, his family has always loved soccer. In fact, his siblings and cousins used to play soccer together all the time. In fact, Maximiliano and Emanuel Biancucchi played professionally as well.

Messi has always been pretty close to his immediate family. As a matter of fact, the man has his mom’s face inked on his shoulder (left). Not just that, his father has been his agent pretty much all his life while his brother Rodrigo handles his PR and publicity.

When it comes to his dating life, Lionel began dating Antonella Roccuzzo in 2008. Although they have known each other pretty much all their lives, the couple came forward with the relationship in January 2009. It was in June of 2007, the couple finally got married in Rosario. In fact, they have three children named Thiago (born in 2012), Matero (born in 2015), as well as Ciro (born in 2018).

Lionel Messi Early Life

Born in Rosario, Argentina, on the 24th of June, Lionel Messi was interested in football since forever. Interestingly, the legendary star was born with a growth hormone deficiency which was diagnosed when he was 10 years old. It has been reported that Messi began playing football at a local club when he was merely six years old. At 13, he got the chance to begin his official training at FC Barcelona’s youth academy which certainly began his career.

Advertisement

Perhaps, the Academy knew he was a star in the making, they even offered to completely carry out Messi’s medical treatment which is why he along with his family moved to Spain. In just his first season which had 30 games, Messi made 36 goals which made him the top scorer and a deserving candidate for professional soccer teams.



Lionel Messi aka Lionel Andres Messi, currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain as well as the Argentina national team. As of now, Messi is one of the top five soccer players all around the world. He has over 86 goals in his international soccer career. Lionel Messi’s net worth is only expected to grow over the years as he is deemed one of the biggest names in the world of football.

ALSO READ: What happened to the store owned by Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's family? Find out details

How much will Netflix pay Lionel Messi for his animated series after Cristiano Ronaldo got $10 million?